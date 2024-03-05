I'm not gonna make you read through several paragraphs of nonsense to get to the information you really wanna see. I'm busy. You're busy. Here's who's playing this year's Capitol Hill Block Party, going down July 19-21:

Kaytranada • Kim Petras • Still Woozy • Cannons • Elderbrook • Chappell Roan • Girl Talk • Becky Hill • COBRAH • The Beaches • Mindchatter • Slow Pulp • Flyana Boss • Joey Valence & Brae • Vandelux • Show Me The Body • Tkay Maidza • BUNT. • Dreamer Isioma • Late Night Drive Home • Corook • Annie DiRusso • Vansire • Alice Longyu Gao • METTE • Frost Children • Maeta • Nourished by Time • Fiji Blue • Carol Ades • chokecherry • THEM • Akira Galaxy • Cherry Ferrari • LIVt • Princess Pulpit • Oblé Reed • TeZATalks • Juliette • King Sheim • Jaiden Grayson • The Rayes • Tinsley • Anna Thompson • Linda From Work • Aryana León • Jaywop • Instant Crush • Zookraught • Nobi and the Force • Seiichi • Lovely Colours • Balcony Bridge • mold mom • Dark Chisme • Camille • swamp wife • Fleetwood Snack • Terra Nobody • Jaymyloni • Power Strip • Blksknn • Jna • Warren Dunes • Saint Deon • FCON • Caspian Coberly • sister swimmer

I am fully aware (and perfectly okay with the fact) that I have aged out of CHBP's demographic as a guitar-loving Gen Xer who loathes the idea of standing on blacktop under the blistering sun for 12 hours. But if her November appearance at the Showbox is any indication, Chappell Roan will no doubt be fantastic, and locals including Swamp Mom, TeZATalks, LIVt, and Mold Mom are worth a look, too.

There will be two outdoor stages—the Main Stage and the Vera Stage—and sets will also be hosted at Neumos, Barboza, Cha Cha, Wild Rose, Havana, and Chophouse Row.

Three-day GA and VIP passes are available now via presale—you must be signed up on their mailing list to get the code (and see the prices, sneaky!)—and the public on-sale starts Friday, March 8 at 9 am. For the presale, three-day GA passes start at $199 and three-day VIP passes start at $335. They said on Twitter prices will increase Friday.

Now share your excitement for the lineup and/or cry about how tHe BlOcK pArTy UsEd To Be FrEe in the comments!