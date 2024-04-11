Unleash the Kraken… Bar & Lounge! (Sorry, had to.)

In March 2023 the beloved pirate-themed punk rock bar closed after more than a decade on the Ave. The building was sold to developers and, at the time, owners Kat Colley, Daniel Colley, and William Knupp were left scrambling to find a new space in a city with increasing rents.

Kat told former Stranger reporter Jas Keimig at the time, “There’s so much development, but they aren’t building things that work for our type of business. Music is supposed to be a big part of Seattle, but there’s no space for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Stranger 🗞 (@thestrangerseattle)

Now, after a fairly successful GoFundMe campaign and several months of construction, the Kraken has reopened on Roosevelt in the old Cafe Racer space! Their first night back was last night and their soft opening continues tonight and Friday. (See a quick tour of the space above and on our Instagram feed.) The first show in the new space is Saturday, April 13, with Head Honcho, Ol' Doris, and Jet///Lag, and the flier by Tyler Gibson is killer: