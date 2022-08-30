Wake up and smell the Pumpkin Spice Latte: Today, summer is that much closer to ending as all the fall flavors at Starbucks have made their official returns. According to Delish, the 19-year-old favorite PSL as well as Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Scones (!!!), and more are now available for purchase at Bucky Stars. Can't wait for Christian Girl Autumn to really kick off this year.

But don't bring out your cozy sweaters just yet: Today is probably one of the last days of the year where the highs could reach 90 degrees, according to Seattle Weather Blog. You've got one last chance to sunburn your nipples at a local beach. Do with that information what you will.

❓When it comes to tying warm-season records, is the 3rd time the charm❓



We’ll find out tomorrow, when Seattle mounts its third attempt to reach 90 degrees 😡for the 12th time this year!



If successful, 2022 will tie 2015 for the most 90°-or-greater days in a year (12) — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) August 29, 2022

What happened to #OneSeattle? Mayor Bruce Harrell and his deputy mayor/niece Monisha Harrell really let it all hang out during a series of private appearances in front of Seattle cops, dropping some unsurprising-but-still-kinda-wild candid opinions. According to MyNorthwest, Harrell trashed the King County Regional Homeless Authority—the "regional solution" centrists demanded for years—saying they are "working against me." He also said he doesn't "think anyone has a right to sleep in a public space."

In the remarks published by MyNorthwest, Harrell targeted the six city council members that didn't support his candidacy. He called "a couple" of them "inexperienced," and he said he's working on getting candidates to run against them. The deputy mayor also spoke against the City's consent decree, saying it's "very clear that this is not a city that needs the consent decree." It's giving yikes!

A very special pop-up at Captain Blacks: Seeing as their original location caught on fire and their new location is still under construction, Glo's Cafe is a bit stateless these days. But now, CHS Blawg reports that the beloved brunch spot is going to officially launch a recurring weekend pop-up at Captain Blacks, serving Eggs Benedict, waffles, and coffee until they run out from Friday to Monday. The bar will also have some new breakfast cocktails. And, no, there will be no pancakes unfortunately :\

No, Bumbershoot is not happening: The Labor Day arts and music festival promises to come back next summer, after it goes through a heavy revamp, reports the Seattle Times. The new producers of the fest hint that the new and improved Bumbershoot won't just be fixed around Labor Day! Watch this space for updates...

Settle in kids, Joe's giving a prime time address on democracy this Thursday: Should be thrilling for anyone who missed going to AP Government or civics classes. From Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, the President will speak on "the continued battle for the soul of the nation" in regards to the fast unraveling of the GOP, reports WaPo. Good luck with that one!

Universe check: You're looking at the heart of the Phantom Galaxy, which is around 32 million years away from our blue planet in the Pisces constellation. Because there's no gas in the nuclear region, scientists can look right into the nuclear star cluster at the center of this spiral galaxy, writes ESA Webb. "Interstellar dust" is a great band name.

.@NASAHubble’s observations of M74 revealed bright areas of star formation in visible and ultraviolet wavelengths. Webb’s infrared vision is helping to pinpoint these regions, accurately measure the masses and ages of star clusters, and gain insight into interstellar dust. pic.twitter.com/LfuQumg08m — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 30, 2022

For those of you who want to talk your shit: Twitter is now releasing the Circles feature for all users, meaning you have the option to tweet to only a small private audience of your followers and exclude your boss from hole pics or gripes about work.



Shooting on Aurora Avenue at 145th: According to the cops, one 44-year-old man was shot and killed last night. Another 46-year-old man suffered a minor "graze wound," reports KING 5. Authorities are still unsure of what connects the two and who shot them.

Bed space frees up at Harborview Medical Center: And the hospital is no longer diverting less-critical patients to other health care facilities, reports the Seattle Times. The seven-day-long diversion was caused by "overwhelming staff and bed shortages due to delays in discharging certain patients."

Eight consecutive weeks of heavy rainfall has left a third of Pakistan underwater: It's an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the country where flooding has killed over 1,100 people and affected 30 million, reports the Washington Post. In a town in the southeastern province of Sindh, 67 inches of rain fell in one day. Pakistan is looking at over $10 billion in damages as it is asking for international aid.

Oh, and the by the way: Scientists say sea levels are going to rise by at least 27 cm no matter what we do. "Whether it's coming in 100 years or 150 years, it's coming," Dr. William Colgan of the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland told The Guardian. "And the sea-level rise we are committed to is growing at present, because of the climate trajectory we're on."

Ready to give this every Oscar: If you can look past "Roku Original," the idea that Daniel Radcliffe is playing Weird Al Yankovic in a ridiculous music biopic parody of every ridiculous music biopic is actually so genius.

Daniel Radcliffe stars as Weird Al Yankovic in the official trailer for the biopic pic.twitter.com/e8sCBWmVCM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 29, 2022

Speaking of Oscars: Apparently, the Academy asked Chris Rock to host the 2023 Oscars, but he refused by joking that it'd be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant" where she ate her final meal before being murdered. Because getting slapped by Will Smith on national television is like being stabbed to death.

Speaking of movies: This Saturday, September 3, every single movie ticket at nearly every major movie theater (plus SIFF) will only be $3 to celebrate the newly launched National Cinema Day. What are you watchin'?

For your listening pleasure: Skepta's "Still." Rediscovered this on one of my old playlists and re-fell in love with it as I'm going through another Skepta phase. "John Boyega when I'm actin' up" is such a fun line!