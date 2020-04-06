Breaking Coronavirus Updates: Is It "Peak Death Week" in America?

The world is preparing to put more bodies in the ground MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/GETTY IMAGES

• COVID-19's global death toll has passed 70,000

• Some states have started setting up checkpoints along state borders. Rhode Island, Texas, and Florida are stopping "some drivers" at the border and reminding them of the "quarantine requirement." It is not believed that any state has blocked drivers from passing through.



• Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal says Washington state schools may be closed through the end of the school year. He made the suggestion during this Q&A posted to YouTube on Friday.

• Reykdal is expected to appear with Gov. Inslee for a 2:30 p.m. press conference today.

• Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician who is in the White House's coronavirus taskforce, told ABC’s Good Morning America: "It’s going to be the peak hospitalization, peak ICU week and unfortunately, peak death week."

• Boris Johnson is still in the hospital but says he is in "good spirits." The 55-year-old prime minister announced he tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. UPDATE 12:15 p.m. Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his symptoms worsened.

• As we noted in Slog AM, the Queen of England gave a calming and rare address this weekend, closing her address with "we'll meet again," a reference to this song below. Play it a few times and contemplate how you're living through a great drama.



• Germany prepares to buy an "unbelievable amount" of masks, reports Reuters:

Germany’s efforts to buy masks comes at a time when the United States has stepped up efforts to do the same, prompting complaints about the superpower’s “Wild West” tactics in outbidding buyers who have already signed deals.

• Read last week's live coronavirus updates here.