WEDNESDAY 11/29

The State

(COMEDY) Long-running sketch-comedy troupe The State will stop by Seattle on their “Breakin’ Hearts and Dippin’ Balls” tour. Michael Showalter, Robert Ben Garant, and Todd Holoubek won't be present, but the troupe's other eight original members are on board, including crowd faves Michael Ian Black, David Wain, Joe Lo Truglio, and Thomas Lennon. The State's members have collaborated on countless projects, like Wet Hot American Summer and Reno 911, so you're bound to spot someone funny you recognize. In the words of Vulture, "That’s the thing about the guys (and one woman) in The State: They’re willing to try just about anything to get a laugh." (Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave, 8 pm, $49.50, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 11/30

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

(FILM/MUSIC) Gone are the days of desolate, post-COVID movie theaters—thanks in part to the holy trinity that is Greta Gerwig, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé. These queens have turned going to the cinema into high-profile events full of themed costumes, dancing, and audience participation. Queen Bey is the latest to jump on board with her self-directed Renaissance concert film. The concert film/visual album features footage from her record-breaking world tour and behind-the-scenes footage (in contrast to the epic "cinematic rendering" that is The Eras Tour Film). It's finally happening y'all, the queen is unleashing the visuals! (Wide release with showtimes in Seattle at Regal Meridian, AMC Pacific Place, Admiral Theater, AMC Oak Tree 6, Varsity Theatre, Ark Lodge Cinemas, AMC Seattle 10, and others) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 12/1

Urban Craft Uprising Winter Show

(SHOPPING) Urban Craft Uprising has blossomed from its humble, 50-booth beginnings in 2005 to become the largest indie craft event in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Offering a thoughtful alternative to mass-marketed holiday gifts and big box stores, the winter show will include all the resin earrings and chunky ceramics your heart desires, with artsy offerings from independent businesses like Salad Days, Crunch Supply, Confetti Time, and Snowmade. Please note: Friday night's preview market is 5 to 9 pm and a ticketed event (get tickets here), but Saturday and Sunday are free all day. (Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 305 Harrison St, Dec 1-3, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 12/2

Jenny Lewis

(MUSIC) Jenny Lewis’s latest album, Joy'All, is everything I hoped it would be. It's lyrically fun, danceable, and perfectly balances classic folk with glitzy R&B. She is the queen of a self-deprecating line, and this album has a bounty. Some of my favorite Jennyisms include "I'm not a psycho / I'm just tryna get laid" ("Psycho"), "My forties are kicking my ass and handing 'em to me in a margarita glass" ("Puppy and a Truck"), and "I fall in love too easy / too easy / with anyone who touches me / fucks with me" ("Cherry Baby"). She will support the album alongside Ishmael Butler's Afrofuturist rap project Shabazz Palaces and country troubadour Logan Ledger. (Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St, 8 pm, $30.50-$55.50, all ages) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 12/3

Unstreamable: Drop Dead Gorgeous

(FILM) Your internet besties (former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns) will present another flick that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least) as part of their ongoing project Unstreamable, which has blossomed from a column on Scarecrow Video's blog into a live screening series. In Drop Dead Gorgeous, it's time for Mount Rose, Minnesota's annual teen beauty pageant, and Amber Atkins (played by the incomparable Kirsten Dunst) is poised to steal the show. But a series of weird incidents and tragic "accidents" turn the event into a darkly hilarious bloodbath. The mockumentary boasts a killer cast including Brittany Murphy (RIP), Denise Richards, Allison Janney, and Amy Adams. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, Dec 1-3, $7-$14) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 12/4

The Stranger's Holiday Drink Week

Holiday Drink Week drinks from Ben Paris (left), the Runaway, and Lush Bar. PHOTOS COURTESY OF RESPECTIVE BARS

(FOOD & DRINK) 'Tis the season for warming wintry libations, from mulled wine to spiked cocoa. Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger has you covered with our Holiday Drink Week, a new annual tradition that debuted last year. And the best part? They’re only 12 BUCKS! For one week only—December 4 through 10—you'll find a variety of exclusive holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. Why not round up some friends, bundle up in your coziest attire, and head out on a self-guided booze tour? (Various bars, Dec 4-10, all participants and drink details are listed here) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 12/5

Pulling Together: A Brief History of Rowing in Seattle

The University of Washington crew in front of shell house, Seattle, 1939, from MOHAI's Pulling Together exhibit. COURTESY OF MOHAI

(HISTORY) George Clooney-directed flick The Boys in the Boat will premiere on December 25, sharing the story of the University of Washington rowing team, who were thrust into the spotlight while competing at the 1936 Olympics. (Spoiler: the "Miracle 9” won the gold medal in the eight-oared competition.) Get pumped for the film at this exhibition on the historic team, which spotlights "the University of Washington men’s and women’s rowing programs and the history of rowing in Seattle overall" and showcases the Husky Challenger shell. (Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave N, free-$22, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO