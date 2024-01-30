The Love & Sex Issue 2024

Horny Poetry! Top Shortage Confirmed! How Sex Work Built Seattle! And Hundreds of Reader Valentines!

The Stranger’s 2024 Sex Survey Results

Orgies Slightly Up, the Binary Is Breaking, and Seattle’s Top Shortage Confirmed

Rich Smith & Megan Seling

Love in Lockup

How I Proposed to My Wife from Prison

Antoine Davis

The Books of Love

A Poem Recommendation for Every Stage of a Relationship

Rich Smith

Take a Tour of Seattle’s Former Dens of Vice

Seattle Was Built on Sex Work—and Many of Those Buildings Are Still Standing

Hanna Brooks Olsen

Hundreds of Reader Valentines

Roses Are Red, You’re Looking Cute, One of These Love Notes May Be About You

Stranger Staff

Washington Needs a Strippers’ Bill of Rights

New Proposal Reduces Fees on Dancers, Increases Security

Ashley Nerbovig

I Find My Love Awake

The Ram-ifications of Breaking Your Own Rules

Kathleen Tarrant
