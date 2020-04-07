Nancy Guppy is the host of Art Zone and a former TV superhero.
Nancy Guppy is the host of Art Zone, an erstwhile TV superhero, and a Queen Anne Hill resident. Courtesy of Nancy Guppy

Good morning. It's Tuesday, April 7, and the world continues to end, but good things keep happening too.

For example, this message Nancy Guppy recorded for you from quarantine is hilarious. The host of Art Zone on the Seattle Channel has a "talent" she would like to share with you.

That's all we're going to say.

If you're wondering who that fella is in the background, it's this guy.

Joe starred on Almost Live! alongside Nancy back in the day. Crack yourself up all day watching their old sketches.

Or—oh my god—did you see this ad for Art Zone on The Stranger's Instagram? You have to:

That is the funniest thing we've ever seen. ("It might be true!") Nancy is also a visual artist who's had work on the cover of The Stranger and who was supposed to have an art show this month at Solo Bar. Instead, you can see those pieces here.

The coronavirus is stopping humanity in its tracks, but it's not stopping Art Zone. Nancy is now recording new episodes with her phone, with Joe as camera operator, and they're calling it Art Zone Phones It In.

Thank you for making us laugh so hard, Nancy. And for your singing voice. And for your moves.

And thanks for being so assiduous with the laundry, Joe!

Have a good Tuesday everyone.

Jonathan Bisss message to the city on April 6.
Chris Jeffriess message to the city on April 5.
Lesley Hazletons message to the city on April 4.
John Rodericks message to the city on April 3.
Bill Cartys message to the city on April 2.
Price Suddarths message to the city on April 1.
Kary Waysons message to the city on March 31.
Ellen Forneys message to the city on March 30.
Major Scaless message to the city on March 29.
E. J. Kohs message to the city on March 28.
Ken Jenningss message to the city on March 27.
Demarre McGills message to the city on March 26.
Lynn Sheltons Message to the City on March 25th.
Timothy White Eagles message to the city on March 24.
Cookie Coutures message to the city on March 23.
Sarah Rudinoffs message to the city on March 22.
John Osebolds message to the city on March 21.
Ben Gibbards message to the city on March 21.
Nathan Chans message to the city on March 19.
