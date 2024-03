You asked for it, Seattle! The Stranger's beloved I Saw U column is back.

Catch an eye on the light rail but miss your chance to grab that number? Fail to exchange contact information with that they/them baddie in the park, that adorable bank teller, that mysteriously shy go-go dancer? Don’t let that spark die. Write up a little love note to your crush, and we’ll share it on our platforms.

Did you see someone? Say something here.