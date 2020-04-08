Amanda Morgan is a member of the corps de ballet at Pacific Northwest Ballet.
Amanda Morgan is a member of the corps at Pacific Northwest Ballet, as well as a choreographer. Courtesy of Amanda Morgan

Good morning. It's Wednesday, April 8.

Today's message comes from the Pacific Northwest Ballet company member Amanda Morgan. Amanda is also a choreographer and the founder of the Seattle Project.

"Obviously in these times we are confined to our homes. We are not allowed to go outside. So I thought it would be important to show that, even within small spaces, even within our own homes, we can dance, we can create, we can make art," she says.

"We can still find a way to go on, and be creative, and be ready for when we will eventually be outside again."

Here is Amanda's piece for this morning.

It's performed by PNB company dancer Margaret Mullin. Camera work is by Henry Wurtz.

It was shot in the hallway outside Amanda's apartment on Capitol Hill.

Amanda is from Tacoma, Washington. She studied at Dance Theatre Northwest and Pacific Northwest Ballet School, and she attended summer courses at Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Boston Ballet School, and the School of American Ballet. She participated in PNB School’s exchange with the Palucca University of Dance in Dresden, where she also performed with Dresden Semperoper Ballett.

You can find out more about Amanda here and here.

Amanda joined Pacific Northwest Ballet as an apprentice in 2016 and was promoted to corps de ballet in 2017.
Amanda joined Pacific Northwest Ballet as an apprentice in 2016 and was promoted to corps de ballet in 2017. Photo by Lindsay Thomas/Courtesy of PNB

You can follow her on Instagram here.

Thank you so much for sharing your work with us, Amanda.

And for the reminder that there are so many ways to move, even in confined spaces.

Have a good Wednesday, everyone.

