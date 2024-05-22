This past winter I got a job at a somewhat well-known waterfront restaurant along the edge of Lake Washington. This place is highly disorganized, but I stuck around because they were open for the holidays and had filled their reservations with loyal locals.

Two weeks into the job, a vet discovered a mystery tumor in my dog. Sadly, I had to put down my canine-companion the very next day. I called out of work to make arrangements for my dog's death. After that, I did not receive my work schedule for the following week.

When I reached out to the owner, he said, "Apologies I dint reply yesterday- I had an unplanned water leaking crisis at my house. I spent some tine over the weekend and I don’t think this is a good fit with us. I know you have all the skill set in the world, I just need folks that are a little more committed and not just kinda in and out on sched a lot .” Yes, typos and all.