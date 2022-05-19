Elvira Is Coming to Crypticon

Ah, late May: Spooky season! Crypticon, Seattle’s great big celebration of the creepy and supernatural, returns this year with some extremely fun guests: Elvira! Troll star Phil Fondacaro! Chucky stars Christine Elise, Fiona Dourif, and Alex Vincent! Former child actor Noah Hathaway, who never fails to make you cry when he screams for Artax in the Swamp of Sadness. Cosplayer Beverly Downen! Voice actor Roger L. Jackson, who brought Scream’s killer to life! And so many more!!! Prepare for panels ranging from celeb interviews to how-to walkthroughs for budding horror filmmakers. Plus, a mini film festival; contests for cosplayers, artists, and writers; classes for sculptors and makeup artists; and lots of vendors selling haunted trinkets. Who knows what curse you might walk away with? Proof of vaccination is required, but masks are not — they’re just strongly encouraged, though celeb guests may require masking for anyone who approaches them. Unpleasant dreams, darlings.

Crypticon runs from May 20 to the 22nd at the airport Double Tree, 18740 International Blvd near Angle Lake.