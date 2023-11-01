WEDNESDAY 11/1

serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick

(DANCE) Josiah Wise, aka serpentwithfeet, will bring his otherworldly tenderness to the stage with his new theatrical dance piece Heart of Brick, which is set to his songs from his latest album Deacon. The piece is a passionate study of love—particularly Black queer love—that embodies the sweetness and sincerity at the core of Wise's electronic project. (Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave, 7:30 pm, $22.50-32.50, all ages) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 11/2

Freakout Festival

(MUSIC) Acid Tongue’s Guy Keltner started Freakout Festival with one thing in mind—he wanted to throw a gigantic party for his friends. Now in its 11th year (and newly operating as a non-profit), the festival's lineup may be bigger and more diverse than ever, but the spirit of the weekend remains unchanged. Hop between multiple venues across Ballard to hear mindbending psychedelic tunes while tripping out to Freakout's notoriously hypnotic visual projections (the festival has a strict no-kids policy, so substances are common). You won't want to miss performances from LA-based psych-rock band Allah-Las, pioneering garage rock band the Gories, chaotic punk quartet the Spits, cumbia-punk outfit Son Rompe Pera, dancey goth project Sextile, and so many others. (Various locations in Ballard, Nov 2-5, $65-$150, see the full Freakout schedule here) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 11/3

Queens of the Cosmos: The Space Needle's First Drag Show

(DRAG) Your life post-Halloweekend will reek of anticlimax; what better way to cure your malaise than (literally) landmark drag performances? Haul ass and bring wads of singles to Queens of the Cosmos, the first-ever drag show at the Space Needle. Local queens—Irene (the Alien) DuBois, Arrietty, Miss Texas 1988, and MyAikõ—will transform the Observation Deck into a launchpad for atomic-age glamor and realness. All ages are welcome! (Space Needle, 400 Broad St, 7 pm, $26-$39, all ages) ADAM WILLEMS

SATURDAY 11/4

Short Run Comix & Arts Festival

(BOOKS) In 2018, Stranger editor Rich Smith wrote of Short Run: "You’re going. You’re bringing at LEAST $50 cash. You’re picking up new art books, zines, buttons, and little strips of beautiful screen-printed ephemera from internationally/nationally/locally-renowned comics creators." Challenge accepted! This year's edition of the now-legendary DIY fest includes special guests Arantza Peña Popo and Simon Hanselmann, plus cool creative exhibitors, art shows, a "draw jam," and an after-party at Mini Mart City Park. (Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, 11 am-6 m, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SUNDAY 11/5

Macbeth: A Rock Musical

(THEATER) "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." That's right—Shakespeare's eldritch tragedy Macbeth is back, and you can spread out upon the "blasted heath" of Seattle Public Theater for a gore-flecked tale of witches, madness, paranoia, and civil war. There's a catch, though: Director Amy Poisson's Macbeth: A Rock Musical offers up a femme, punk rock rendition of the tale, so don't go unless you're into strobe lights and jangling guitars. (Earplugs will be provided, though.) (Seattle Public Theater, 7312 W Green Lake Dr N, Thurs-Sun, $10-$100) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 11/6

Anatomy of a Fall

(FILM) In one of Burial's unreleased tracks, you will find a sample that makes this claim: "It's like people had forgotten how to make a tune." Something similar can be said about the cinema of the procedural. It's hard to find a director who can do it right, who deeply understands the form. This is why Anatomy of a Fall, a French film by Justine Triet, is so remarkable: It's 100% a thriller. There is a crime, an investigation, a suspect, and, of course, lots of drama in the court. Triet builds all of the questions (Who did it? What are we missing? Why is the man nearly blind? What about the music? The aspirin?) into a solid maze. And the tension increases the closer we get to its core. Anatomy of a Fall (what a great title) deserved the Palme d'Or it won at this year's Cannes Film Festival. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave N, various showtimes Nov 3-9, $13-$14) CHARLES MUDEDE

TUESDAY 11/7

VOTE!

And so should you. TERESA GRASSESCHI

(CIVIC DUTY) You know the drill. You should have received your ballot in the mail by now. (If you haven't, call King County Elections to find out what’s going on.) Grab your favorite pen, fill out the bubbles in accordance with our legally binding endorsement guide, stuff the ballot in the envelope, SIGN THE ENVELOPE, and then stuff that big beautiful package into the nearest drop box before 8 pm Tuesday, November 7. Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check here. Need to register to vote? Do it here. Want to track your ballot after you send it in? Bam. Want the quick and dirty version of our endorsements? We live to serve! Now GO VOTE! STRANGER ELECTION CONTROL BOARD

Prizefight!

