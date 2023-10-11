WEDNESDAY 10/11

Blood Tea and Red String

(FILM) Director Christiane Cegavske spent 13 years painstakingly animating her 2006 stop-motion fairy tale Blood Tea and Red String. It tells the story of a group of aristocratic white mice who commission a beautiful doll from artisans who live in an oak tree. When the artisans fall in love with their creation, the white mice resort to stealing her. Now, the artisans must steal her back. The story is told visually—there is no dialogue—so you'll probably emerge from the theater with a very different interpretation of the story than the person sitting next to you. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, 7:30 pm, October 11, 12 and 18, $7-$14) VIVIAN McCALL

THURSDAY 10/12

Von D, Edica+, Kid Hops, and DJ Cray

<a href="https://vondmusicdub.bandcamp.com/album/patience-ep">PATIENCE EP by Von D</a>

(MUSIC) When we say dubtech, we really mean it. It's a form of music that combines abstract reggae (dub) with Detroit techno. When, again, we say dubstep, we, again, mean it. Dub, was invented in the late 1960s by some of the dreamiest Jamaicans with the riddim innovations of UK 2-step. And this is exactly what we hear in the dubstep of Von D, who is performing tonight with Edica and Kid Hops. In fact, with Von D, who is French, the dub comes first. That's where his roots are. And what exactly is dub? It is not just abstract reggae, but music in a state of philosophy. What does this mean? It is music about music about music about music—dub. So, get the herbs burning, and get ready for music for those who, as one rasta put, can stand still and dance. (Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave S, 8:30 pm, $18, 21+) CHARLES MUDEDE

FRIDAY 10/13

Eydís Evensen

(MUSIC) The Icelandic pianist and post-classical composer Eydís Evensen's heart-stirring music evokes the majestic terrain of her home country. In the video for her song, "Tephra Horizon," from her new album The Light, Evensen dances on a craggy snowfield, and stares at the camera through a steaming ring of fire, and the sun descends below the horizon. She's intercut with stunning aerial images of lava flows glowing in the night. The record is her meditation on healing her inner child, and the horrors of a world in crisis, a journey that begins in the dark and ends in sunshine. Those wrestling with their own demons may find solace with Evensen. (Triple Door, 216 Union St, 7:30 pm, $20-$25) VIVIAN MCCALL

SATURDAY 10/14

All Monsters Attack: The Hunger

(FILM) If there is one movie you must watch in the Season of the Underworld, it is The Hunger. It stars two pop icons, Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie, and it is Tony Scott's first film. Vampires like me cannot get enough of this work: the aristocratic art collector, the exhaustion, the decay of 1980s New York City, the hunger for eternal life, an eroticism that is as cold as a star in the sky. Tony Scott never made another film like it. With the exception of Déjà Vu, he kept his work far from the supernatural. And how in the world did he get the idea to include Bauhaus's "Bela Lugosi Is Dead" in the dark nightclub scene? Vampires everywhere. Blood-red lipstick. "The bats have left the bell tower." (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, various showtimes, Friday-Sun Oct 13-15, $11) CHARLES MUDEDE

SUNDAY 10/15

Nightmare on Wall Street at Navy Strength

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Strength Bar (@navystrengthseattle)

(FOOD & DRINK) After recently coming to the realization that I've missed out on a big chunk of the essential horror film canon, I've been making up for lost time by watching classic slashers nearly every day—'tis the season, right? (I'm currently working my way through the High School Horror series curated by the Criterion Channel, which includes cult favorites like Ginger Snaps, Battle Royale, and Suspiria, and highly recommend it.) If you'd like to join me, I suggest adding an extra dimension to your viewings by partaking in some cinematic cocktails from Navy Strength. As they do each year, the award-winning Belltown tiki bar has temporarily transformed into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street, with libations inspired by staples of the genre—for example, the Carrie-inspired "Telekinetic Energy" (aged rum, cherry, Bénédictine, pineapple, dry curaçao, citrus, and FIRE) and the intriguing Hereditary homage "Family Secrets" (bourbon, spiced cranberry, molé, orange peel, and citrus). Devilish decor, ghoulish glassware, and frightening film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. (Navy Strength, 2505 Second Ave, 4 pm-midnight, Tues-Sat, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

MONDAY 10/16

Sound Check! The Music We Make

Fanny rehearsing in a basement at Fanny Hill, 1970. Photo by Linda Wolf. Courtesy of Wing Luke Museum

(MUSIC) Opening Sunday, Sound Check! The Music We Make is a new exhibit at the Wing Luke Museum that celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander musicians. Photos, artwork, audio and visual installations, and other artifacts recognize local greats such as Kim Thayil and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden, Karen Maeda Allman of '80s punk band Conflict US, and Geo Quibuyen of Blue Scholars alongside history-making peers including the Slants, the Portland-based Asian-American rock band who won the right to trademark their name in a 2017 Supreme Court case, and Fanny, an oft-overlooked rock band from the '70s who inspired everyone from the Go-Go's to Def Leppard. (The 2021 documentary Fanny: The Right to Rock is related required viewing.) There's a special opening party for museum members on Saturday, October 14—it's just $50 for a year and you can join here—and the exhibit will be on display through September 14, 2024. (Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Wed-Mon 10 am-5 pm, free-$17, all ages) MEGAN SELING

TUESDAY 10/17

Pink: The Trustfall Tour (MUSIC) During this current cultural juncture that includes the Eras tour, the Renaissance tour, and the Chromatica Ball, the caliber for touring female pop stars is in the heavens—and Pink is reaching it (LITERALLY). Pink has long been known for her stunts—aerial silks, acrobatics, trapeze, and other gymnastics—but takes it to a whole new level on her Trustfall tour by catapulting herself into the air and flying around the arena. In the same spirit as the infamous Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran meme, women are out here shooting themselves out of cannons while Ed Sheeran just stands there on stage in a hoodie (just sayin'). Similar to Taylor Swift's Eras tour, Pink’s set is divided into four acts, marking each epoch throughout her career. My favorite is her M!ssundaztood era..."Don't Let Me Get Me" belongs in the Great American Songbook! (Tacoma Dome, 2727 E D St, 7:30 pm, Oct 17-18, ticket prices vary, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Prizefight!

Win tickets to rad upcoming concerts!*

Adam Sandler: I Missed You Tour

Climate Pledge Arena

October 13

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends October 12 at 3 pm

Guns N’ Roses

Climate Pledge Arena

October 14

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends October 13 at 10 am

*Entering PRIZE FIGHT contests by submitting your email address signs you up to receive the Stranger Suggests newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time.