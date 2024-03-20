On International Women's Day, outside QFC on Broadway and Pike, I was blasting my music, hands full of groceries, when you—a pretty person who to me presented as nonbinary—walked up to me and asked me to take my headphones out. When I did, you pointed out a man behind me saying, “Hey, he likes your pants.”

Turning around, a man clearly high off his ass was shouting about how much he liked my skintight leggings. I thanked him and put my headphones back in. Over my music, I could hear him shout that I was a whore, and then he started ranting. I could tell his rant wasn't pleasant by the concerned stares from people around me on the street.

I was hoping for some solidarity from the Cap Hill community. What on earth made you think it was a good idea to come up to me to force me to engage with someone clearly in crisis? All I wanted was a simple grocery run, not a reminder of the challenges women face daily.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.