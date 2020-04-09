A Message to the City from Betty Wetter

Betty Wetter is a drag queen, trivia host, and fashion plate. Photo by Stephen Anunson

Hello there. It's Thursday, April 8, and today's message comes from

"Good morning, Seattle. It's me, Betty Wetter," she says. "I'm here to remind you that you're strong, you're beautiful, and you've been sitting on the couch a little bit too much lately. So what do you say we start today off a little different, huh?"

Anything you want, Ms. Wetter.

That felt good. Got the blood going. Nothing like a morning workout.

In an unfortunately timed profile of Betty published moments before all bars were shut down, The Stranger wrote that Betty's "everywhere—from the trivia night she hosts on Queen Anne to the bingo night she hosts on Capitol Hill to the game show she hosts in Ballard to the drag variety show she hosts on Beacon Hill."

Of course, she's not hosting any of that stuff now... so tip her!! Drag queens have to eat, too.

Civilization may have grounded to a halt, but it's not stopping Betty from hosting things. She's just doing it from her bedroom now, instead of at Solo Bar or the Clockout Lounge or wherever. For bingo, tune in Tuesday nights—it's free!

For some trivia, mark Wednesday night down in your calendar—also free!She also does Betty's Body of Knowledge trivia night on Sundays, except she's taking the next two Sundays off for other gigs.

Follow Betty on Instagram to stay up with all the latest, tip her (did you TIP HER yet?) for the video she made this morning, and catch her hosting (along with Cookie Couture) The Stranger's stoner film fest SPLIFF, which is now going to be livestreamed, April 17-20 (tickets available soon).

If you can't wait till April 17 and you're dying to know what a stoner film looks like, you can livestream last year's SPLIFF right now.

Thank you so much for getting us moving, Betty!

Fun working up a sweat with you.

Have a good Thursday, everyone.