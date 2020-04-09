Betty Wetter is a drag queen, trivia host, and fashion plate.
Betty Wetter is a drag queen, trivia host, and fashion plate. Photo by Stephen Anunson

Hello there. It's Thursday, April 8, and today's message comes from Betty Wetter.

"Good morning, Seattle. It's me, Betty Wetter," she says. "I'm here to remind you that you're strong, you're beautiful, and you've been sitting on the couch a little bit too much lately. So what do you say we start today off a little different, huh?"

Anything you want, Ms. Wetter.

That felt good. Got the blood going. Nothing like a morning workout.

In an unfortunately timed profile of Betty published moments before all bars were shut down, The Stranger wrote that Betty's "everywhere—from the trivia night she hosts on Queen Anne to the bingo night she hosts on Capitol Hill to the game show she hosts in Ballard to the drag variety show she hosts on Beacon Hill."

Of course, she's not hosting any of that stuff now... so tip her!! Drag queens have to eat, too.

Civilization may have grounded to a halt, but it's not stopping Betty from hosting things. She's just doing it from her bedroom now, instead of at Solo Bar or the Clockout Lounge or wherever. For bingo, tune in Tuesday nights—it's free!

Screenshot_2020-04-08_at_10.27.49_PM.png

For some trivia, mark Wednesday night down in your calendar—also free!

Screenshot_2020-04-08_at_10.30.38_PM.png

She also does Betty's Body of Knowledge trivia night on Sundays, except she's taking the next two Sundays off for other gigs.

Screenshot_2020-04-08_at_10.29.19_PM.png

Follow Betty on Instagram to stay up with all the latest, tip her (did you TIP HER yet?) for the video she made this morning, and catch her hosting (along with Cookie Couture) The Stranger's stoner film fest SPLIFF, which is now going to be livestreamed, April 17-20 (tickets available soon).

If you can't wait till April 17 and you're dying to know what a stoner film looks like, you can livestream last year's SPLIFF right now.

Thank you so much for getting us moving, Betty!

Fun working up a sweat with you.

Have a good Thursday, everyone.


* *

Previously in this series:

Amanda Morgan's message to the city on April 8.

Nancy Guppy's message to the city on April 7.

Jonathan Biss's message to the city on April 6.

Chris Jeffries's message to the city on April 5.

Lesley Hazleton's message to the city on April 4.

John Roderick's message to the city on April 3.

Bill Carty's message to the city on April 2.

Price Suddarth's message to the city on April 1.

Kary Wayson's message to the city on March 31.

Ellen Forney's message to the city on March 30.

Major Scales's message to the city on March 29.

E. J. Koh's message to the city on March 28.

Ken Jennings's message to the city on March 27.

Demarre McGill's message to the city on March 26.

Lynn Shelton's Message to the City on March 25th.

Timothy White Eagle's message to the city on March 24.

Cookie Couture's message to the city on March 23.

Sarah Rudinoff's message to the city on March 22.

John Osebold's message to the city on March 21.


Ben Gibbard's message to the city on March 20.

Nathan Chan's message to the city on March 19.