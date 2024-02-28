I live in Ballard, and for a long time some neighbors on 80th put cute little paper cut-out ghosts in their windows. Their decorative theme changes with the seasons and the holidays. To me, they have felt like our neighborhood’s welcome committee.

A few days ago, a truck and some moving boxes accompanied the ghosts.

I was so sad! I had planned to stop by with a note to say thank you, but I seem to have missed them, as our ghost friends are now gone.

So I’ll say it here, instead. Thank you for bringing something fun and sweet into the neighborhood. I will truly miss the presence of your art and fun. I will take it as a prompt to keep that vibe moving forward, and I will work to get something fun and engaging into our community.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.