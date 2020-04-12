A Message to the City from Kate Wallich

Kate Wallich is a choreographer and the founder of Dance Church. Courtesy of Kate Wallich

Good morning. "Happy" Easter.

This is about as religious as things get around here: Today's message comes from the founder of Dance Church, the choreographer Kate Wallich.

"I know everything is really intense right now and we're all cooped up at home and the world is so bizarre," Kate says. "And I know one of the things that's making me feel good and sane right now during this time is dancing. So I thought I would lead us through a little morning warm-up this morning. I think you should join me."

If after warming up you're interested in joining the 10 am Dance Church service this morning, instructions on how to do that are below.

Dance Church classes are every Wednesday 5 pm PST and Sunday 10 am PST.

Yes, that includes today.

You can join THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS of people doing it around the world—literally!—by going here and signing up.

The position of her hands here has nothing to do with it being Easter.

Kate Wallich has performed locally at On the Boards, Seattle Theater Group, Velocity Dance Center, Seattle Art Museum, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Whim W’Him, and Northwest Dance Project; nationally at Walker Art Center with Liquid Music, MASS MoCa, The Joyce Theater, Jacob’s Pillow Inside/Out, Newfields/IMA, ICA Boston; internationally at Springboard Danse and SPOTLIGHT: USA in Bulgaria. In 2010 she co-founded her company The YC with Lavinia Vago and has gone on to create five evening-length works and three large scale site-specific works with the company since.

She founded Dance Church—"(no religious affiliation)"—in 2010. It is taught by professional dance artists weekly in New York City, Seattle, Portland, Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles.

Kate attended Interlochen Arts Academy and graduated Magna cum Laude from Cornish College of the Arts.

She appeared with Perfume Genius on the cover of Seattle Art + Performance, a Stranger publication, in September 2019. Photo by Jonathan Pendleton

You can follow her on Instagram.

You can also follow Dance Church on Instagram. Or Twitter.

You can listen to Dance Church playlists on Spotify.

Thank you so much for taking us to church, Kate!

Preach!!

🙌