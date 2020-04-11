A Message to the City from Rebecca Brown

Rebecca Brown is a novelist, short story writer, essayist, librettist, critic, teacher, and friend of squirrels. Courtesy of Rebecca Brown

Good morning.

It's Saturday, April 11, and it's beautiful out, but we can't even go to the park.

What to do? The only thing to do is stay home and read. Or play with the cats. Rebecca Brown, a certified genius, tried to read to her cat Miss Busy, but, as you will see, Miss Busy wasn't having it.

Ooop!

Why does it cut off so quickly and so abruptly, you may ask?

The answer may nor may not involve (1) Rebecca's other cat Ryder entering the room, launching a series of indescribably offscreen events that also involved a spatula, a power strip, and a rubber chicken, (2) Rebecca's phone dying, (3) a mystery that cannot be explained.

But to keep reading the poem that Rebecca was reading to Miss Busy, click here and read it on the Poetry Foundation's website.

Miss Busy was not having it.

Or, for free, you can read her writing in The Stranger. Read her writing about paintings. Read her writing about opera. Read her writing about Flannery O'Connor. Read her piece about the Sorrento maybe being haunted by Alice B. Toklas. Read her essays about spring and summer and fall and winter. Read her piece about volunteering for the overnight shift at a homeless shelter.

Thank you so much for reading to us today, Rebecca.

Have a glorious Saturday reading Rebecca's writing, everyone.

Sorry this was so not amusing for you, Miss Busy.