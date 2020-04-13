We need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.
Brandon O'Neill is a theater actor and... there's not a lot of theater to make at the moment.Courtesy of Brandon O'Neill
It's Monday, April 13, the start of a new workweek... not that that matters to anyone who is out of work.
One such person is the hilarious theater actor Brandon O'Neill, who's spending his quarantine in West Seattle.
"I realize you may be thinking that this is a little early to be drinking," he says in his message, "but let me remind of you of a few things. A, all of us theater artists are out of work, so I actually don't know what time it is. I don't know what day it is."
He adds, "And twoly..."
Brandon was Dracula in ACT's Dracula, Tom Collins in the 5th Ave's Rent, and unbelievably funny in Seattle Rep's madcap Pride and Prejudice.
He originated a role on Broadway in Aladdin, produced at the 5th Ave before it went to Broadway. A West End production of Aladdin with Brandon in it was recently filmed for a future broadcast release, so expect that to be on Disney+ at some point.