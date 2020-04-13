Brandon ONeill is a theater actor and... theres not a lot of theater to make at the moment.
It's Monday, April 13, the start of a new workweek... not that that matters to anyone who is out of work.

One such person is the hilarious theater actor Brandon O'Neill, who's spending his quarantine in West Seattle.

"I realize you may be thinking that this is a little early to be drinking," he says in his message, "but let me remind of you of a few things. A, all of us theater artists are out of work, so I actually don't know what time it is. I don't know what day it is."

He adds, "And twoly..."

Brandon was Dracula in ACT's Dracula, Tom Collins in the 5th Ave's Rent, and unbelievably funny in Seattle Rep's madcap Pride and Prejudice.

He originated a role on Broadway in Aladdin, produced at the 5th Ave before it went to Broadway. A West End production of Aladdin with Brandon in it was recently filmed for a future broadcast release, so expect that to be on Disney+ at some point.

You can follow Brandon on Instagram or Twitter or Etsy.

Brandon has originated a role on Broadway, appeared on two original cast albums, and been in nine world premieres.

You know what, Brandon? You've been working hard. For years. Now you get to have some you time. If that involves cocktail umbrellas, great.

We're so glad to see you enjoying the beautiful weather. Thanks for the blast of your hilarious spirit this Monday morning.

Good luck, everyone, facing whatever this week brings.


