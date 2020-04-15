Rebecca M. Davis is a theater actor, emcee, and hilarious person.
Rebecca M. Davis is a theater actor, emcee, and hilarious person. Courtesy of Rebecca M. Davis

Good morning. It's Wednesday, April 15, and some of us keep thinking about the time Nancy Guppy sang in one of these morning messages.

The performer and emcee Rebecca M. Davis keeps thinking about it. "I'm following in the footsteps of the Reverend Sister Nancy Guppy," Rebecca says, as she sings some '80s TV theme songs.

"I have about two and a half closets full of clothes that are just not getting exercised, so I took this one out today to share with all of you," Rebecca also mentions, about what she's wearing in her video, a black and purple full-length crushed velveteen jacket. "Actually, it's floor-length, so it's a robe..."

Rebecca is a Northwest native who’s been performing in Seattle for years. She got her start in the Seattle fringe theater scene in the '90s with a bunch of companies that no longer exist, like Alice B, NW Asian American Theatre, Open Circle, and The Group.

Rebecca as Madame Thenardier in Balagan Theatre's Les Miserables. Photo by Danielle Barnum

She’s a founding member of The Stay Up Late Show (a talk show/cabaret/production company), and she has worked with a lot of great theaters.

Rebecca hosting at Emerald City Comicon and doing a tribute to Hamilton, thus the mini-tricornered hat. Photo by Heather L Schoefner/Jojo Stiletto Productions

Notable roles of late include Touchstone in As You Like It for Seattle Shakespeare Company, Duchess of Berwick in Lady Windermere’s Fan at Taproot, Agatha Christie in Vanishing Point at Seattle Public Theatre, and Sid in the West Coast premiere of “Girl You Know It’s True” for The Stay Up Late Show. In addition, she spent three years as a cast member of Homo For the Holidays/Jingle All The Gay.

"My homage to Janelle Monae," Rebecca says about this pic, a selfie taken while she was in costume for As You Like It at Seattle Shakes. Photo by Rebecca M. Davis

In her emcee life, Rebecca hosts a lot of nerdlesque shows (Doctor Who, Lord of the Rings) and for four years hosted the Guardians of the Sexy at Emerald City Comicon.

That's "my personal slogan" on the t-shirt, Rebecca says. "I ride the bus through Amazon country, and am always amazed at the number of people who don't know that the seat next to them is NOT for their bag." Photo by Rebecca M. Davis

Thank you for sharing your exuberant, irrepressible spirit with us today, Rebecca.

We're almost halfway through the week, everyone!

Good luck out there.


* *

