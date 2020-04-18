A Message to the City from Molly Sides

Molly Sides is the lead singer of Thunderpussy Courtesy of Molly Sides

It's Saturday, time for rock n roll...

And there is neither rock nor roll anywhere to be found.

Not in clubs at least. Not at festivals. There are no industries more imperilled than the live concert industry.

But in this lovely private moment with the dancer and musician Molly Sides, the lead singer of Thunderpussy reflects on things beyond band life. She talks about the 8 pm cheering, and ways to support the post office, and what she's been doing to support her own body.

Because she's so multi-talented that she's also a pilates instructor, she knows how you need to be moving to start your day, so she leads you through a little breathing and stretching as well.

And then she sings.

"We get to use our voices in a different way, a really positive way," Molly says about about the 8 pm cheering each night for people on the front lines.

The song she sings is "Smile." Follow along with the lyrics here. It's originally from the Charlie Chaplin film Modern Times.

Molly is a sound, movement, and film artist whose curiosity and attraction to movement has led to both wild and tame adventures in live performance and film. Here's a fascinating essay about her by Amanda Manitach.

Molly Sides performing with Thunderpussy at a music festival (one of the worst-hurt industries in this crisis). Photo by CHRISTINE MITCHELL/Courtesy of Thunderpussy

She moved from Ketchum, Idaho to attend Cornish College of the Arts, where she graduated with a BFA in Dance in 2010. Since then she has had the pleasure of dancing with such companies as SaltHorse (Seattle), tEEth (Portland), Lingo (Seattle), and The New Animals (Seattle).

Molly's work has been presented by On the Boards, Velocity Dance Center, Footlight Dance Center, The Pink Door, Vermillion, Yellow Fish Festival, and various settings throughout the United States. She has choreographed for film and TV, hired by the likes of production companies World Famous, Electric Sheep, and All is Well. In 2015, her foray into film turned from choreography to acting when she took a starring role in the Sci Fi feature film, Danger Diva.

Want to watch the preview? Of course you do—it also features Seattle's best actor, Amy Thone:

Molly is constantly looking for new ways to bring dance to an array of audiences and thus created Trigger. New Dance Happenings, a quarterly performance event held in unexpected venues throughout Seattle.

In addition to dance and film, Molly is a founding member of Seattle-based all-female rock n roll band, Thunderpussy. Since the band's formation in 2015, they have toured extensively throughout the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. In 2017, the band signed with Stardog/Republic records and the following year released their eponymous debut followed by the extended play, “Milk it,” in 2019.

Thunderpussy—which you can follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter—is dedicated to sparking conversation and connectivity and building community through shared experience wherever they go.

We are so happy to hear your voice, Molly, and see those plants doing well, and that amazing art.

Thank you for reflecting on the moment and helping us move our bodies. Thank you especially for singing—what a gift you have. So many gifts. Thank you for sharing them.

Happy Saturday, everyone.