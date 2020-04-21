We need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.
Sara Porkalob is a Broadway-bound performer and skin care aficionado.Courtesy of Sara Porkalob
Good morning.
It's another beautiful day... of being on our own and full of despair. But we have to laugh. We have to find things to laugh about.
We asked Broadway-bound performer Sara Porkalob if she would please sing the musical theater chestnut about being on your own and full of despair—"On My Own" from Les Miserables—because it seemed apropos.
She turned in the funniest goddamn message in this series.*
Rewriting lyrics as she goes. Practicing skin care.
The 1776 revival sounds amazing. It will have a female, non-binary, and trans cast.
Sara is playing Edward Rutledge, the one who sings "Molasses to Rum." She's going to steal the show.
Legend.Courtesy of Sara Porkalob
Sara is an award winning artist-activist and creator of the Dragon Cycle, a trilogy of plays about her family—one play for each generation, built around a central female protagonist. The first in the cycle, Dragon Lady, won three Gregory Awards.
The second in the cycle, Dragon Mama, premiered at American Repertory Theatre (ART) and won Best Original Script and Best Solo Performance for the 2019 Elliot Norton Awards. ART has commissioned the third in the cycle, Dragon Baby; it will premiere on their stage in the near future.
So long as there is a future.
🎶"On my own, pretending you're beside me. All alone, I Instagram till morning..." 🎶Courtesy of Sara Porkalob