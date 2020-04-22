A Message to the City from David Ritt

David Ritt has been playing trombone for Seattle Symphony since 1981. Courtesy of David Ritt

Good morning.

It's Wednesday, the hump in the middle of the week. Do we have weeks anymore? Who can say.

All we know is, we're cuddled up inside, in PJs, waiting for the reading party tonight—now a weekly event during stay-at-home—and craving a bright blast of energy to start this Wednesday right. Nothing's better for a bright blast of energy than horns.

The musician David Ritt wanted to play a piece arranged for trombone quartet, but since he's social distancing just like everyone else, he's going to play all four parts himself.

"Social distancing is hard but it is working. You are not alone. We are in this together," he says in his message. "In acknowledgement of your efforts, here is a piece from Joseph Haydn's oratorio, The Creation."

Watch him play all four parts at the same time just below the next paragraph.

David is originally from Long Island, New York, as his bio notes. He attended the Eastman School of Music, and played briefly in the orchestras of Singapore and Ft. Wayne, Indiana, before moving to Seattle to join the Seattle Symphony in 1981. A versatile performer, he enjoys playing various styles of music besides classical, especially jazz and salsa. When not performing, he arranges and composes for the trombone.

Wow!

Thank you so much for sharing this arrangement with us, David, and for playing all four parts.

This is the bolt of brilliance we needed to start the day.

Good luck making the most of this day stuck inside, everyone.

Here's hoping we see you at the party later. When's the last time you went to a party, anyway?