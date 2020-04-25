A Message to the City from Shenandoah Davis

Shenandoah Davis is a singer and songwriter, and so is her sister, Alenni. Courtesy of Shenandoah Davis

Good morning. It's Saturday, April 25, and today's message comes from singer-songwriter

"I know we're all having a really hard time right now," she says in her message. "I started out the pandemic in Germany for a couple weeks, and I'm so grateful that I was able to get back home about a month ago. I've really been thinking about all the folks who haven't made it back home yet, or who don't have a home to be in right now while we're all staying at home."

She adds, "I'm lucky that I got quarantined with my younger sister Alenni who is visiting from Philadelphia for the rest of her life. We're going to play a song that she wrote last week called 'Used To.'"

Shenandoah grew up attached to the piano. Being homeschooled, she’d spend each day racing through her lessons so she’d have time to practice for as long as possible.

After graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in opera performance, she packed up and moved to Seattle because of our music and arts scene.

You can listen to her music here. You can follow her on Instagram.

And you can listen to Alenni's music here.

If you have the means, you should donate to a non-profit Shenandoah started in the last few weeks called the Nanny Relief Fund. Their donation page is here.



Thank you for all this music, you two.

Beautiful song, Alenni.

Good luck today, everyone.



