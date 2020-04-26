A Message to the City from Cherdonna

Cherdonna shortly after discovering a bunny in her backyard. Courtesy of Cherdonna

Good morning. It's Sunday, April 26, and today's message comes from the dancer and eyelash enthusiast

"Good morning! Hello. Wow. I'm so happy to be here. I love you, Seattle. I wish I could see all your faces but I can't because it wouldn't be safe," Cherdonna says.

"We all have to feel success in some kind of way, and sometimes success is taking a shower. Sometimes it's looking at a peanut. Sometimes it's smelling some soup. And sometimes it's just sitting down on the ground."

In order to feel some success today, Cherdonna decided to turn her backyard into an obstacle course.

Cherdonna also thanks everyone on the frontlines. To medical people, grocery store people, bus drivers, all the people helping us move around the city, and restaurants still making us food, she says, "I'm sending you so much love."

She adds, "And families who are now home and having to have their kids do school from home, and that is very hard. And then also the people who are just by themselves, and trying to figure out what to do and how to stay connected."

Cherdonna in 2014, an era when toilet paper was more plentiful. Kelly O

Part drag queen, part contemporary dance, and part performance art, Cherdonna Shinatra is a queer, femme, contemporary dancer who uses clowning, drag, theater, comedy, performance art, camp, pop culture, gay culture, dance traditions, feminist traditions, absurdity, and subversive commentary to make art. Cherdonna is a persona created by Jody Kuehner to explore and question our world.

Over the last 15 years, Kuehner has created and performed over a dozen evening-length works and performance installations, and all of them are up on her Vimeo.

You can also follow her on Instagram.

This whole 2014 photoshoot was amazing. The mist?? Photo by Kelly O

Thank you, Cherdonna, for the message, and the irrepressible spirit in the face of obstacles, and the love you sent out to so many people this morning.

Have a good Sunday, everyone.

Here's hoping you discover a bunny in your own yard.



