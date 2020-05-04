A Message to the City from Justin Huertas

Justin Huertas is an actor, musician, playwright, composer, and lyricist. Courtesy of Justin Huertas

Good morning. It's Monday, May 4, and if you're wondering what could possibly be "good" about this morning, the answer is: a brand new song by the omni-talented

It's a love song for the socially distant.

"I just want to say I hope everyone's staying safe and healthy and inside and socially distant. We're doing a really good job. We're kind of killing it here in Seattle. Our tendency to be anti-social is super paying off. So, go us," Justin says.

"I hope you all are consuming art in any way that you can. I hope that you're supporting artists in any way that you can. I have a song that I want to share with you. I literally just wrote it today, so I hope you like it. I hope it brings you joy, and if you have someone in your life—a loved one—who you miss that you're not quarantined with, I hope you send this song to them and that they get some joy out of it too."

If you enjoyed that, go support Justin on Patreon.

His first musical Lizard Boy world-premiered at Seattle Rep in 2015, won several Gregory Awards, and holds the distinction of being the first Grindr musical Seattle audiences ever saw.

Howl's Moving Castle, which he wrote the music and lyrics for, premiered at Book-It Repertory Theatre in 2017. His completely original and fantastical follow-up to Lizard Boy is The Last World Octopus Wrestling Champion, which premiered at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery in the summer of 2019.

He is currently working several other new musicals, including The Lamplighter, co-written by Lizard Boy co-star Kirsten deLohr Helland and Message to the City all-star Sara Porkalob (!!!).

Want to hear a song from Lizard Boy? Yes, you do:

Thank you, Justin, for being so amazing, and writing a smart, emotional, hilarious song about this moment. How are you able to be so brilliant and so fast? It boggles the mind.

Thanks also for performing it.

People of the world: You know what we need on the other side of this? More musicals written by Justin Huertas. Kick him a few bucks, okay?

Good luck getting to the other side of today.