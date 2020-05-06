We need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.
90% of our revenue—from advertising, ticketing fees, and our own events—is directly tied to people getting together in groups. The coronavirus situation has virtually eliminated this income all at once. At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we're asking for your help to support continued coverage of everything happening in Seattle. You can make one-time or recurring donations. We can't say enough how much we appreciate your support. Thank you.
Trent Moorman is a drummer (and the world's best interviewer).Photo by Dan Tyler
Good morning. It's Wednesday, May 6, at 8 am, and it's National Nurses Day. Even though you should be celebrating nurses all day today—and every day, frankly—this message really goes out to everyone who's planning on making some noise for nurses and other health care workers at 8 pm tonight.
Are you ever sitting there at 8 pm, wanting to make some noise, but unsure what to do? You start screaming but it sounds weird—like you're being murdered or something? You bang some pots and pans but it just sounds pathetic?
The drummer Trent Moorman is here to help. In his message today, he sits behind a drum kit and makes a whole bunch of noise. And he records it for you, so you can play it again at 8 pm tonight, and every night.
Trent drums with Yppah, Lusine, and Katie Kate. You may have heard him previously with Fresh Espresso, Mad Rad, Pillar Point, OCnotes, Don't Talk to the Cops!, the Saturday Knights, and Head Like a Kite.
He is influenced by kick drums and dream psychology.
He is currently working on a book about a nuclear submarine sailor who finds a human tooth on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean and is transported back to 1945 and the apocalypse of Hiroshima, Japan.
Trent was shot in Bogota, Colombia while interviewing a bulletproof tailor.
Here's the full pic. Photo by Dan Tyler
Trent is also the funniest interviewer of other musicians of all time. Look at all these amazing interviews he has conducted for The Stranger—click on any one of them and try not to shoot coffee through your nose.