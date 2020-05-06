A Message to the City from Trent Moorman

Trent Moorman is a drummer (and the world's best interviewer). Photo by Dan Tyler

Good morning. It's Wednesday, May 6, at 8 am, and it's National Nurses Day . Even though you should be celebrating nurses all day today—and every day, frankly—this message really goes out to everyone who's planning on making some noise for nurses and other health care workers at 8 pm tonight.

Are you ever sitting there at 8 pm, wanting to make some noise, but unsure what to do? You start screaming but it sounds weird—like you're being murdered or something? You bang some pots and pans but it just sounds pathetic?

The drummer Trent Moorman is here to help. In his message today, he sits behind a drum kit and makes a whole bunch of noise. And he records it for you, so you can play it again at 8 pm tonight, and every night.

Trent drums with Yppah, Lusine, and Katie Kate. You may have heard him previously with Fresh Espresso, Mad Rad, Pillar Point, OCnotes, Don't Talk to the Cops!, the Saturday Knights, and Head Like a Kite.

He is influenced by kick drums and dream psychology.

He is currently working on a book about a nuclear submarine sailor who finds a human tooth on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean and is transported back to 1945 and the apocalypse of Hiroshima, Japan.

Trent was shot in Bogota, Colombia while interviewing a bulletproof tailor.

Here's the full pic. Photo by Dan Tyler

Trent is also the funniest interviewer of other musicians of all time. Look at all these amazing interviews he has conducted for The Stranger—click on any one of them and try not to shoot coffee through your nose.

If you're thinking: Wow, 300 interviews with world-famous musicians, that's too many. What are Trent's best interviews from just the year 2015? Here's a handy little index of just 2015. If you're all: I just can't read Q&A, I need to read an essay, read Trent's essay about eating beef jerky at the Bodies exhibit.

Thank you, Trent, for helping us make some noise for nurses today.

Thank you, nurses, for keeping us alive and dealing with so much shit we never have to think about. Thank you for taking the risks you do to keep us and our loved ones alive and safe.

Have a good Wednesday, everyone.