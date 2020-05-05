Renée Valencia is the bartender at Mezcaleria Oaxaca.
Renée Valencia is the bartender at Mezcaleria Oaxaca, which has transformed into a fancy taco stand.

Good morning. Happy Cinco de Mayo and happy National Teachers' Day!*

Even though you may think it's a little early in the morning for mixology, what about all the out-of-work performers out there? What is the actor Brandon O'Neill going to do when he runs out of tiki drinks? What's the drag queen Betty Wetter going to moisten her insides with next?

For ideas, we turned to Renée Valencia and asked her to teach us how to make something. She decided on margaritas.

Mezcaleria Oaxaca is one of many small businesses trying to keep their staff employed doing whatever they're allowed to do—in their case, selling tacos out of a new window at Summit and Pine. It doesn't cover their expenses yet, but they're giving it a go. They also offer wine and margarita kits to-go. Order here.

You know who needs one of these margarita kits? A teacher you know.

Mezcaleria Oaxaca is open from noon till 8 pm today. Their roof—where there was once a Stranger Genius Awards party, featuring everyone from Ann Pancake to Charles Leggett to Cherdonna to OCnotes—is obviously closed.

But maybe you have a roof you can go to. Or a bed. Cinco de Mayo in bed!!

Date idea: Six shrimp tacos and a bottle of Monte Xanic Grenache Rose is $50.
Date idea: Six shrimp tacos, rice and beans, and a bottle of Monte Xanic Grenache Rose is $50. And those shrimp tacos are good. Mezcaleria Oaxaca Instagram

They also have churros. You can follow Mezcaleria on Instagram. And again, you can order online in advance.

Thank you, Renée, for the lesson, and for that very happy image of you filling up that pitcher with lime juice and liquid happiness.

And thank you, teachers, for everything.

* Today is also the day that Virginia Woolf reincarnated her mother in the form of To the Lighthouse, though shockingly few people observe it as a holiday.


* *
