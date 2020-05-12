A Message to the City from Okanomodé

Okanomodé is a singer, composer, performer, and shape-shifter. Photo by Michael B. Maine/Courtesy of Okanomodé

Good morning. It's Tuesday, May 12, and today's message of hope comes from the self-described "expressionist and shape-shifting siren," Okanomodé.

"I just wanted to check in with you and send some love and light to all of those out there who are struggling right now and all of those who are working tirelessly to try to keep us going," says Okanomodé, who then performs an original song.

The song is called "Finfoot," named after an aquatic bird species that lives in the rivers and lakes of western, central, and southern Africa. The piano accompaniment is a pre-recording of Okanomodé playing. The lyrics are further down, under the video.

Though Okanomodé has performed in many environments, the artist says self-recording on video like this is a first.

Here are the lyrics to the song:

little blak faerie childe, do u think u're enough the way u are?

the little girl & boy in u, are they hoping oneday they'll be a star?

unicorns & ballet shoes, sparkles & dolls with pretty eyes

machine guns & g.i. joe, star wars & frogs your alibies i been heavy with a longing

yet i fly scarred wings & all

as the current tries to take me under

i'm a blak swan, i'm a finfoot, origami animal

i'm a storm cloud gathering the pagan's fire is everywhere, & the witches are burning their brooms

the kings & queens, the in-betweens are assembling the master's tomb

i hope & pray take this away, but god ain't no authority on my heart

so i'm inclined to redesign, destroy everything that's torn our love apart i been heavy with a longing

yet i fly scarred wings & all

as the current tries to take me under

i'm a blak swan, i'm a finfoot, origami animal

i'm a storm cloud gathering i’ve been colouring by numbers

but i'm still outside the lines

maybe i am some new constellation

i'm a blak swan, i'm a finfoot, origami animal

i'm a storm cloud gathering i been heavy with a longing

yet i fly scarred wings & all

as the current tries to take me under

i'm a princess

i'm a soldier

origami animal

i'm jesus in galilee…..

"The song will likely eventually land on my first official solo album," Okanomodé tells The Stranger. "I may even release it on a short EP soon, since I’m on lockdown with not much else to do."

On behalf of the rest of us: Yes!! Do it!

Thank you so much for your message, your song, and your vocal performance, Okanomodé. We can't wait to hear that solo album.

You can follow Okanomodé (pronounced uh-kahn-uh-mah-day) on Instagram.

Have a good Tuesday, everyone.

Practice compassion.