Okanomodé is a singer, composer, expressionist, and shape-shifting siren.
Good morning. It's Tuesday, May 12, and today's message of hope comes from the self-described "expressionist and shape-shifting siren," Okanomodé.

"I just wanted to check in with you and send some love and light to all of those out there who are struggling right now and all of those who are working tirelessly to try to keep us going," says Okanomodé, who then performs an original song.

The song is called "Finfoot," named after an aquatic bird species that lives in the rivers and lakes of western, central, and southern Africa. The piano accompaniment is a pre-recording of Okanomodé playing. The lyrics are further down, under the video.

Though Okanomodé has performed in many environments, the artist says self-recording on video like this is a first.

Here are the lyrics to the song:

little blak faerie childe, do u think u're enough the way u are?
the little girl & boy in u, are they hoping oneday they'll be a star?
unicorns & ballet shoes, sparkles & dolls with pretty eyes
machine guns & g.i. joe, star wars & frogs your alibies

i been heavy with a longing
yet i fly scarred wings & all
as the current tries to take me under
i'm a blak swan, i'm a finfoot, origami animal
i'm a storm cloud gathering

the pagan's fire is everywhere, & the witches are burning their brooms
the kings & queens, the in-betweens are assembling the master's tomb
i hope & pray take this away, but god ain't no authority on my heart
so i'm inclined to redesign, destroy everything that's torn our love apart

i been heavy with a longing
yet i fly scarred wings & all
as the current tries to take me under
i'm a blak swan, i'm a finfoot, origami animal
i'm a storm cloud gathering

i’ve been colouring by numbers
but i'm still outside the lines
maybe i am some new constellation
i'm a blak swan, i'm a finfoot, origami animal
i'm a storm cloud gathering

i been heavy with a longing
yet i fly scarred wings & all
as the current tries to take me under
i'm a princess
i'm a soldier
origami animal
i'm jesus in galilee…..

"The song will likely eventually land on my first official solo album," Okanomodé tells The Stranger. "I may even release it on a short EP soon, since I’m on lockdown with not much else to do."

On behalf of the rest of us: Yes!! Do it!

Thank you so much for your message, your song, and your vocal performance, Okanomodé. We can't wait to hear that solo album.

You can follow Okanomodé (pronounced uh-kahn-uh-mah-day) on Instagram.

Have a good Tuesday, everyone.

Practice compassion.


* *
Previously in this series:

Zoe Scofield's message to the city on May 11.

Aham Oluo's message to the city on May 8.

Pete Rush's message to the city on May 7.

Trent Moorman's message to the city on May 6.

Renée Valencia's message to the city on May 5.

Justin Huertas's message to the city on May 4.

Charles Mudede's message to the city on May 1.

Kathryn Rathke's message to the city on April 30.

Anthony White's message to the city on April 30.

Miss Texas 1988's message to the city.

Matt Bishop's message on April 27.

Cherdonna's message to the city on April 26.

Shenandoah Davis's message to the city on April 25.

Lorena González's message to the city on April 24.

Clyde Petersen's message to the city on April 23.

David Ritt's message to the city on April 22.

Sara Porkalob's message to the city on April 21.

Julia Sweeney's message to the city on April 20.

Linda Derschang's message to the city on April 19.

Molly Sides's message to the city on April 18.

Nick Garrison's message to the city on April 17.

Tomo Nakayama's message to the city on April 16.

Rebecca M. Davis's message to the city April 15.

Heather McHugh's message to the city on April 14.

Brandon O'Neill's message to the city on April 13.

Kate Wallich's message to the city on April 12.

Rebecca Brown's message to the city on April 11.

Lucien Postlewaite's message to the city on April 10.

Betty Wetter's message to the city on April 9.

Amanda Morgan's message to the city on April 8.

Nancy Guppy's message to the city on April 7.

Jonathan Biss's message to the city on April 6.

Chris Jeffries's message to the city on April 5.

Lesley Hazleton's message to the city on April 4.

John Roderick's message to the city on April 3.

Bill Carty's message to the city on April 2.

Price Suddarth's message to the city on April 1.

Kary Wayson's message to the city on March 31.

Ellen Forney's message to the city on March 30.

Major Scales's message to the city on March 29.

E. J. Koh's message to the city on March 28.

Ken Jennings's message to the city on March 27.

Demarre McGill's message to the city on March 26.

Lynn Shelton's Message to the City on March 25th.

Timothy White Eagle's message to the city on March 24.

Cookie Couture's message to the city on March 23.

Sarah Rudinoff's message to the city on March 22.

John Osebold's message to the city on March 21.


Ben Gibbard's message to the city on March 20.

Nathan Chan's message to the city on March 19.