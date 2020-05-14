We need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.
RL Heyer is a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, music teacher, and dad.Courtesy of RL Heyer
Good morning. It's Thursday, May 14, and today's message comes from one the many households in the city that has been transformed into a school.
RL Heyer is a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, music teacher, and father. His wife (who also appears in today's video) is a school teacher. The two of them "have a pipe dream of one day starting a school with a heavy emphasis on science, art, music, project-based learning, and building community," he says.
"But even more important than anything is empathy. A little empathy sprinkled into our decision-making process could save a lot of heartache."
Hear, hear! Today in his message, Heyer debuts his new song, "This School," and its music video, featuring his family.
He will be performing the song again live tonight in a livestream—a "double bill" with his good friend Nate B playing at 7:30 from his home, and RL going on at about 8:15 pm. They play together in a band called Big Tooth when they aren't in isolation, and Big Tooth is currently working remotely on a new six-song release for the near future.
The streaming concert is made possible through Live Concerts Stream, a small organization that has raised over $29,000 for musicians and their favorite causes since the lockdown began. RL and Nate will be giving 30 percent of what comes in from the concert to the Sea Monster Lounge, in an effort to keep one of their favorite venues afloat.
"This School" will be live on all streaming platforms by tomorrow morning. Listen to more of his music here.
Thank you, RL, for this song, and this video, and your inspiring vision of what the next generation of schools might look like.
And thanks for including your whole family in this joyful message.
We'll be tuning in tonight to see you perform and to support the Sea Monster Lounge—one of the quirkiest, coolest watering holes in Wallingford.