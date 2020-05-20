A Message to the City from SassyBlack

SassyBlack is a songwriter, producer, and vocalist. Courtesy of SassyBlack

It should be noted: Sassy recorded this message before last Saturday's horrible news.

After talking about how devastating the coronavirus crisis is, Sassy notes that this has also "been a wonderful opportunity to get closer to myself, and know more about myself, and forgive myself, and understand myself, and love myself, and embrace myself. So I hope you all are finding the time to do that. It's really hard to find the bright side of something so devastating as this is. But I think that's the challenging thing about life."

A graduate of Cornish College of the Arts, Sassy, aka Catherine Harris-White, who first started performing in clubs at 18, hit the public consciousness in 2008 with her hip-hop duo, THEESatisfaction, releasing two records on Sub Pop.

Since, she has fostered a solo career, writing and producing all of her music and releasing 11 projects since 2015—with melodies often compared to Herbie Hancock and a voice often compared to Sarah Vaughan. Sassy released her third record, Ancient Mahogany Gold, in the fall of 2019.

As she says in her message today, she's been using her library card to find resources online, and she's been reading a lot—Walter Mosley, Octavia Butler. "And I'm obsessed with Malcolm Gladwell." Hey Sassy, you know the reading party is tonight, right? Pianist Paul Matthew Moore will be play music in tribute to Lynn.

You can follow Sassy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

You can see her briefly in Lynn Shelton's message to the city, and more extensively in Lynn's series $5 Cover web series for MTV a decade ago.

Thank you, Sassy, for singing to us today, and for all the ideas about making the most of quarantine.

Also: We're loving the hair color.

Good luck getting through this day, everyone.