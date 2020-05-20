We need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.
SassyBlack is a songwriter, producer, and vocalist.Courtesy of SassyBlack
It's Wednesday—hump day—a phrase that will always make us think of Lynn Shelton. Today (after Lori's message Monday) we turn to another of Lynn's collaborators and friends, SassyBlack.
It should be noted: Sassy recorded this message before last Saturday's horrible news.
After talking about how devastating the coronavirus crisis is, Sassy notes that this has also "been a wonderful opportunity to get closer to myself, and know more about myself, and forgive myself, and understand myself, and love myself, and embrace myself. So I hope you all are finding the time to do that. It's really hard to find the bright side of something so devastating as this is. But I think that's the challenging thing about life."
A graduate of Cornish College of the Arts, Sassy, aka Catherine Harris-White, who first started performing in clubs at 18, hit the public consciousness in 2008 with her hip-hop duo, THEESatisfaction, releasing two records on Sub Pop.
Since, she has fostered a solo career, writing and producing all of her music and releasing 11 projects since 2015—with melodies often compared to Herbie Hancock and a voice often compared to Sarah Vaughan. Sassy released her third record, Ancient Mahogany Gold, in the fall of 2019.
As she says in her message today, she's been using her library card to find resources online, and she's been reading a lot—Walter Mosley, Octavia Butler. "And I'm obsessed with Malcolm Gladwell." Hey Sassy, you know the reading party is tonight, right? Pianist Paul Matthew Moore will be play music in tribute to Lynn.