A Message to the City from Lori Goldston

Lori Goldston is a cellist and a genius. Photo by Kelly O

Good morning.

It's Monday, May 18, and we have to be honest: Today is a bitter one. It's the first Monday since the world lost Lynn Shelton.

"Hi, Seattle. Hi, world," the cellist Lori Goldston says in her message today. "I wanted to offer you the first movement of the first Bach cello suite, with my best wishes for your good health and good spirits, and as a loving farewell from this realm to my dear old friend Lynn Shelton."

In a profile of Lori in 2012, Jen Graves wrote:

Goldston has been making music here since 1986. Her vision of music is vast, and she suspects she might have the weirdest gig list of any artist in town. Her gigs range from Latin rock (El Pegas) to drone doom (Earth). In style, she can be a raging classical virtuoso, the live score to an art movie about wolves, improviser for the dead inside a columbarium, backup to the world’s biggest grunge band.

In a cruel twist of fate, Lynn happened to make one of these Messages to the City just two months ago. The city is going to need some new filmmakers now. Watch that video and get to it.

Thank you, Lori, for this farewell, and for knowing how to hold Lynn, how to hold us, as we grieve.

Anyone who knew Lynn—and some who did not—will be listening to this on a loop for a long, long time.