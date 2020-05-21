A Message to the City from Michael Lee

Michael Lee is a musician, bartender, and restaurant owner. Photo by Jake Gravbot/Courtesy of Michael Lee

Good morning. It's Thursday, May 21, and the streak of great weather we had has turned.

To make today a little better with some music and silliness, we turn to the charming and hilarious Michael Lee.

Even though it's 8 in the morning, he begins his message by slapping himself and taking a shot of whiskey, while wearing a Ms. Pac-Man t-shirt.

"I'm a musician. I'm also one of the owners of St. John's on Capitol Hill, and Solo on Lower Queen Anne. What a lot of people don't know about me is I'm also an aspiring Instagram food artist," he says, before...

Oh, you should just watch it.

"Now that's flavor." Hahahahaha.

Michael just finished his first solo album—his solo project is called Babie—and you can listen to tracks from it here. (Mudede calls Babie's music "a pop that is as brutally honest as it is beautiful.")

Michael is also the guitar player for The Unfit—which is signed to Share It Music, which is distributed by Sub Pop—and The Unfit's debut album comes out June 5. Here's the video for the first single. The album is available for pre-sale from the Sub Pop Mega Mart.

And he's also the guitar player for Young Evils.

But we know what you're thinking. You're thinking: when can I get one of those St. John's tuna melts? (They put broken-apart potato chips in 'em, just like when you were a kid.) St. John's take-out hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 1 pm to 8 pm.

Thank you for brightening our day with this message, Michael.

And for filling our ears with your music.

We'll be seeing you for one of those tuna melts very soon.