A Message to the City from Miss Mila Skyy

Miss Mila Skyy before the reveal. Courtesy of Mila Skyy

Good morning. It's Friday. It's the weekend. Finally.

To give us a little of that weekend feeling, we turn to Miss Mila Skyy, Seattle's homemade homegirl. She first captivated the city's drag scene with her undeniable beauty and talent at R Place, as both a cast member of the legendary drag show Lashes and the host of the hottest Thirsty Thursday night.

"During these times, it's fucking rough," she says in her message today, not sugar-coating things. "It's really hard being a bad bitch sitting in the house when no one can really see you. So there's a couple things I like to do that, you know, keep you sane, as well as looking gorgeous..."

Always being authentically herself, Miss Mila Skyy has been featured around the U.S. and Canada and on Seattle’s Cut Youtube series. This Mukbang queen is nasty but sweet and is not scared of a little bit of meat. Building up the community with self-love and glamour, this queen has surely made her mark.

You can catch Mila and other local queens in R Place’s virtual drag show every Friday night at 10 pm. You can also follow her on Instagram.

Thank you for the beauty tips and all around fabulousness, Miss Mila.

Have a good weekend, everyone.