A Message to the City from Christopher Frizzelle

Christopher Frizzelle is the host of The Stranger's silent-reading party , which is tonight! Courtesy of Christopher Frizzelle

Good morning. It's Wednesday, which means the Silent Reading Party is tonight. If you're wondering where you were just hearing about the reading party, maybe it was in the New York Times

The host of the party, Christopher Frizzelle, is a longtime editor and writer at The Stranger, and also has one of the best apartments in the city (the same apartment he was living in when he wrote this).

He has lived in this apartment since 2005—no way he would be able to afford this apartment now—and as you can see his walls are covered in art and artifacts connected to the life of the city. He gives a mini art tour of his apartment in today's message.

Look for cameos from the likes of Zoe Scofield, Kate Wallich, Kathryn Rathke, Heather McHugh, and Lynn Shelton.

The music in this video is by Paul Matthew Moore, who is the resident musician at the Silent Reading Party and also a composer of film scores. To hear him play tonight at 6 pm, get your ticket here.

To sign up for Christopher's book club, which will be reading The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie together over the next few weeks, grab a ticket here. The first book-club session is this Saturday at 10 am. You do not need to read or prepare anything advance. (You don't even have to have a copy of the book! But hurry up and order it already.)

Thank you, Christopher, for the tour of your apartment, and the glimpse of your view, and the encouragement to support local artists and local galleries.

Everyone else: Good luck facing whatever today brings.