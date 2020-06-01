A Message to the City from Brangien Davis & Daniel Spils

Brangien is a writer and editer. Daniel is a musician and vacuumer. Courtesy of Brangian Davis and Daniel Spils

It's June. We made it to June. The world is in chaos because people just cannot take this shit anymore, but we have to find little things to celebrate, and one of them is: We made it to June.

To empty our minds of everything else for a moment and fill them with a clever version of a famous rock song, we turn to Brangien Davis and Daniel Spils.

Brangien has been writing about Seattle art and culture for 20 years, mostly for the Seattle Times and Seattle magazine and now for Crosscut. Daniel is a musician who plays a lot of instruments; he's best known as the keyboardist in Maktub.

They live in a one-story house that has an atrium in the middle—a box—which is how they got the idea to cover Alice in Chains.

They were inspired to start making covers when Lynn Shelton hit them up for a clip for her own Message to the City, which featured various friends singing. The clip they sent didn't make the cut, but they wanted to keep going.

Their criteria for choosing songs to cover is: something that can be reduced to 60 seconds, and something with lyrics that take on new meaning in the time of COVID. To see all their COVID covers so far, click here.

Best part of today's video? Screenshot from video

Thank you, Brangien and Daniel. Thank you for making something joyful to carry us into this week. What an inspired use of your atrium.

Good luck out there.