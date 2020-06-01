Brangien is a writer and reader. Daniel is a musician and vacuumer.
Brangien is a writer and editer. Daniel is a musician and vacuumer. Courtesy of Brangian Davis and Daniel Spils

It's June. We made it to June. The world is in chaos because people just cannot take this shit anymore, but we have to find little things to celebrate, and one of them is: We made it to June.

To empty our minds of everything else for a moment and fill them with a clever version of a famous rock song, we turn to Brangien Davis and Daniel Spils.

Brangien has been writing about Seattle art and culture for 20 years, mostly for the Seattle Times and Seattle magazine and now for Crosscut. Daniel is a musician who plays a lot of instruments; he's best known as the keyboardist in Maktub.

They live in a one-story house that has an atrium in the middle—a box—which is how they got the idea to cover Alice in Chains.

They were inspired to start making covers when Lynn Shelton hit them up for a clip for her own Message to the City, which featured various friends singing. The clip they sent didn't make the cut, but they wanted to keep going.

Their criteria for choosing songs to cover is: something that can be reduced to 60 seconds, and something with lyrics that take on new meaning in the time of COVID. To see all their COVID covers so far, click here.

Meow.
Best part of today's video? Screenshot from video

Thank you, Brangien and Daniel. Thank you for making something joyful to carry us into this week. What an inspired use of your atrium.

Good luck out there.


* *
Previously in this series:

Timothy De Clue's message to the city on May 29.

Elizabeth Aquino's message to the city on May 28.

Christopher Frizzelle's message to the city on May 27.

Elby Brosch's message to the city on May 26.

Mila Skyy's message to the city on May 22.

Michael Lee's message to the city on May 21.

SassyBlack's message to the city on May 20.

Seattle Symphony horn section's message to the city on May 19.

Lori Goldston's message to the city on May 18.

Ibidunni Ojikutu's message to the city on May 15.

RL Heyer's message to the city on May 14.

Garth Stein's message to the city on May 13.

Okanomodé's message to the city on May 12.

Zoe Scofield's message to the city on May 11.

Aham Oluo's message to the city on May 8.

Pete Rush's message to the city on May 7.

Trent Moorman's message to the city on May 6.

Renée Valencia's message to the city on May 5.

Justin Huertas's message to the city on May 4.

Charles Mudede's message to the city on May 1.

Kathryn Rathke's message to the city on April 30.

Anthony White's message to the city on April 30.

Miss Texas 1988's message to the city.

Matt Bishop's message on April 27.

Cherdonna's message to the city on April 26.

Shenandoah Davis's message to the city on April 25.

Lorena González's message to the city on April 24.

Clyde Petersen's message to the city on April 23.

David Ritt's message to the city on April 22.

Sara Porkalob's message to the city on April 21.

Julia Sweeney's message to the city on April 20.

Linda Derschang's message to the city on April 19.

Molly Sides's message to the city on April 18.

Nick Garrison's message to the city on April 17.

Tomo Nakayama's message to the city on April 16.

Rebecca M. Davis's message to the city April 15.

Heather McHugh's message to the city on April 14.

Brandon O'Neill's message to the city on April 13.

Kate Wallich's message to the city on April 12.

Rebecca Brown's message to the city on April 11.

Lucien Postlewaite's message to the city on April 10.

Betty Wetter's message to the city on April 9.

Amanda Morgan's message to the city on April 8.

Nancy Guppy's message to the city on April 7.

Jonathan Biss's message to the city on April 6.

Chris Jeffries's message to the city on April 5.

Lesley Hazleton's message to the city on April 4.

John Roderick's message to the city on April 3.

Bill Carty's message to the city on April 2.

Price Suddarth's message to the city on April 1.

Kary Wayson's message to the city on March 31.

Ellen Forney's message to the city on March 30.

Major Scales's message to the city on March 29.

E. J. Koh's message to the city on March 28.

Ken Jennings's message to the city on March 27.

Demarre McGill's message to the city on March 26.

Lynn Shelton's Message to the City on March 25th.

Timothy White Eagle's message to the city on March 24.

Cookie Couture's message to the city on March 23.

Sarah Rudinoff's message to the city on March 22.

John Osebold's message to the city on March 21.


Ben Gibbard's message to the city on March 20.

Nathan Chan's message to the city on March 19.