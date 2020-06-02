A Message to the City from Erin Jorgensen

Erin Jorgensen plays the marimba. Courtesy of Erin Jorgensen

Good morning. It's the second day of June, another day in this rat race founded on slavery, and people have fucking had it.

For something soothing after another long night, we turn to the artist Erin Jorgensen. She begins by talking about the need to "dismantle this demonic, murderous presence of racism that's present in every aspect of American life."

She adds, "It's also important for us to take care of ourselves and each other, and one of the ways I do that is with music."

And then she plays the marimba.

Erin is playing an arrangement of a song called "I'm Going in a Field," by Scottish artist Ivor Cutler. "If you don't know him and are in need of distraction, I recommend getting into that particular internet rabbit hole," she says.

If you want more marimba in your life, here you go. Or watch these. Erin is playing meditative marimba sounds every Sunday morning on the internet (Facebook + YouTube) at 10 am.

She's also doing Happy Hour Bach concerts (online at the same links) on Thursdays at 5 pm, beginning June 4th. And giving quarantine music lessons on Instagram.

Thank you, Erin, for this beautiful performance.

And thank you for the message at the beginning.

Thank you for your reminder that white people need to take a look at their collective and individual responsibility in what is happening right now. Racism is a white-people problem—white people created it, white people benefit from it—and we need more white people to talk openly about what white people are going to do about it.

If you are a white person and you've never seen the word antiracist, start here.