A Message to the City from Michael Jinsoo Lim

Michael Jinsoo Lim is concertmaster and solo violinist of Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra. Courtesy of Michael Jinsoo Lim

Good morning. It's Monday, June 8, the eleventh day of a revolution in the streets for racial justice.

It's also the morning after a shooting on Capitol Hill, followed by tear gas when we'd been told no more tear gas—one of those mornings when there are just no words.

In keeping with the #TakeTwoKnees movement, Michael Jinsoo Lim does not speak in today's video. Let the music carry you to a place of peace; let it help you rest and recharge for the hard fight ahead.

The music is an excerpt from Dahlia, composed by his wife, the violist/composer Melia Watras.

Michael studied chamber music at the Juilliard School, and now serves on the faculty of Cornish College of the Arts. He has given violin and chamber music classes throughout the US and in France, Korea, and Mexico. You can read more about his career here.

Thank you, Melia, for the composition, and thank you, Michael, for the breathtaking performance.

#TakeTwoKnees