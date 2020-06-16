A Message to the City from Markeith Wiley

Markeith Wiley is multi-dimensional artist. Courtesy of Markeith Wiley

Good morning. It's Tuesday, June 16, another day into this revolution, and the forecast says scattered showers, which feels like a metaphor for something.

Today we turn to the dance maker, sound artist, and genre blender Markeith Wiley, who's recorded a little piece of theater for you. Or else it's a short film.

Watch:

Markeith's vast movement vocabulary spans a lifetime of influences. As of late this anti-social extrovert dabbles in dance, sound, and theater, while also being an arts educator.

When they are not in the studio you can find Markeith at Rainier Dance Center in Rainier Beach or on Capitol Hill as a managing artist director at Studio Current, or choreographing with both Seattle Children’s Theatre and the 5th Avenue Theatre. You can follow Markeith on Instagram.

Thank you so much, Markeith.

Have a good Tuesday, everyone.