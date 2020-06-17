A Message to the City from Isaac Gutierrez

Isaac Gutierrez is a videographer. Courtesy of Isaac Gutierrez

Good morning. It's Wednesday, June 17, and today's message comes from the videographer Isaac Gutierrez.

Before becoming a videographer, Isaac was in the military, and he has been hearing from friends on the East Coast and in the South who've seen alarmist coverage of CHOP in places like Fox News.

"It's a lot of misinformation. So I decided to go into CHOP and interview and film what it's really like," Isaac says. "And I was fortunate enough to get permission from some people to share their voices."

Isaac's main focus these days is his YouTube channel, The Ainu Project, where he highlights the local community of creatives and people who pursue unconventional lives.

He also has a podcast called Today In The Milky Way where he talks about "growing up an immigrant in the inner city, being in the military, and trying to transition from all of that to make it as a creative here in Seattle."

Thank you, Isaac, for taking the time to gather first-hand information and elevate some of the voices of CHOP.

Everyone else: Send this to your moronic relatives who watch Fox News.

And have a good Wednesday.