A Message to the City from Tariqa Waters

The artist Tariqa Waters is the owner and curator of Martyr Sauce. Courtesy of Martyr Sauce

Good morning. It's Friday, June 19, and today we thought we'd check in on the coolest gallery in Pioneer Square, Martyr Sauce , and its owner

As an artist herself, Tariqa makes whimsical, larger-than-life, pop-inspired work that has appeared in places like the cover of The Stranger, and this fall will go on exhibit at Bellevue Arts Museum. In addition to the BAM exhibition, entitled Yellow No.5, she is developing a musical soundtrack for it, curated and produced by Ryan Waters.

But in her video message today, she focuses on Martyr Sauce.

She also talks about the fifth anniversary Re:definition exhibition at the Paramount Theatre, which went up right before the lockdown.

Tariqa is committed to “keeping the weirdos in the city” through her gallery and art space. Opened in 2013, Martyr Sauce represents art, family, and the rejection of commercial gallery status quos. Located in Pioneer Square's underground, the gallery serves as an exhibition space by appointment, a practice space for her husband’s music, and a beauty retail shop.

If you want to support Tariqa and the work of Martyr Sauce, you can make a donation here (click the "donate" button).

Thank you, Tariqa, for supporting the city's weirdos, for keeping the scene stylish and exciting, and for the joyful footage of you rollerskating in a gallery.

Good luck with your BAM show. We can't wait to see it.

Make the most of your weekend, everyone.