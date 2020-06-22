A Message to the City from Nicholas Bernard

Nicholas Bernard is an actor and one of the stars of this Friday's one-night-only show Gay Misérables Courtesy of Nicholas Bernard

Good morning. It's Monday, June 22, and it's the start of Pride week. Today we thought we'd check in on the hugely talented and super prolific theater actor Nicholas Bernard.

Nick hasn't quite lived in Seattle for three years, but his rise through the theater ranks has been meteoric—from playing Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch at ArtsWest to Howl in Howl's Moving Castle at Book-It. He's also had roles at Strawberry Theatre Workshop, Sound Theatre Company, Village Theatre, and the 5th Avenue Theatre.

Most importantly and sure to lead to multiple Tony awards if not an Oscar, he also appears in Gay Misérables, a live Zoom show of banter, jokes, and songs produced by The Stranger on June 26 at 6 pm PST.

The other stars of Gay Misérables include Sara Porkalob, whose Message to the City where she sang "On My Own" from Les Mis inspired the show.

Spoiler: Nick takes a cue from Sara and rewrites the lyrics to a different Les Mis song for the first number of Gay Misérables

And the other performers? They all have hijinks tucked up their sleeves as well. Just look at this lineup:

In between the banter and ASMR gags and gossip, Nick, Sara, Rachel, Danny, and Justin will be singing showtunes, pop songs, and original numbers.

To repeat this: They will only be doing this once.

Get a ticket already. The more you choose to pay for your ticket, the more each performer makes.

Support artists! Fuck the cops! And have a good Monday.