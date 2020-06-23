A Message to the City from Liz Hayes

Liz Hayes is a local filmmaker. Courtesy of Liz Hayes

Good morning. It's Tuesday, June 23, and today's message is a documentary short made by the filmmaker

But aside from the first few seconds, Liz does not appear in the video. Instead, the video showcases the lives and experiences of four brilliant Black and Hispanic women. Liz made it with the hope of building understanding between communities.

A lot of the video was shot on Capitol Hill, downtown, or in the Chinatown-International District—lots of gorgeous Black Lives Matters murals and floral installations, some of which The Stranger hadn't even seen yet. The interviewees live all around the country.

Liz spent five years working at National Geographic Channel in Washington, DC, and has since been making videos around the world for her production company, Miau Miaou. She usually spends summers working in Alaska, but due to the coronavirus, she's settled down in Seattle for the foreseeable future.

"I grew up in Houston, Texas, and Seattle was the first place I visited that made me understand that it's possible to live in a big city and a beautiful paradise," Liz tells The Stranger. "If anyone is in need of any video work, I'm here!" She prefers projects around making the world a better place for people or animals.

You can follow Miau Miaou on Facebook or on Instagram.

Thank you for this message, Liz, and for putting your filmmaking skills toward making the world a better, more beautiful, more thoughtful place.

And thank you for capturing all that gorgeous Black Lives Matter street art.

Have a good Tuesday, everyone.