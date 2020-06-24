A Message to the City from Kyle O'Quin

Kyle O'Quin will be playing at the Silent Reading Party tonight, for the first time in years—a triumphant return. Courtesy of Kyle O'Quin

Good morning. It's Wednesday, June 24, and today's a special day because, the first-ever musician at the Silent Reading Party, the artist who originated that role, will be playing again tonight at 6 pm.

A decade ago, Kyle was a barista at Oddfellows. He got to talking with one of his regulars, an editor at The Stranger, about his love of the piano, and one thing led to another, and soon enough Kyle was playing at the reading party, which until then had always been silent, every month.

He has since moved away from Seattle, joined the band Portugal. The Man, and started all kinds of other projects, but thanks to the magic of the internet, he will be playing the party tonight. He's covering for Paul, the equally brilliant musician of the reading party for the last six years, who has the night off.

The other thing to know about the reading party tonight is that a famous writer will be there, Garth Greenwell, the current favorite of queer literary hipsters the world over—admired especially for his way of writing about the insides of thoughts, about masculinity and violence, about the problems of being alive, and about dirty gay sex.

Garth will appear in a live Zoom conversation from 5 pm to 6 pm with The Stranger's Christopher Frizzelle, during the hour leading up to the party. They will discuss writing sex scenes, James Baldwin, the AIDS crisis versus the COVID crisis, desire, and whatever the hell is up with Lindsay Graham.

The events are back-to-back, but ticketed separately. So...

• Get your ticket for the Garth interview.

• Get your ticket for tonight's Silent Reading Party.

And there's one more surprise for tonight's reading party, but we'll save it for then.

See you tonight!





* Kyle's video message was originally published two weeks ago but we're re-running it this morning.



