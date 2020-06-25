A Message to the City from Rachel Guyer-Mafune

Rachel Guyer-Mafune is a theater artist and one of the stars of Gay Misérables Courtesy of Rachel Guyer-Mafune

Good morning. It's Thursday, June 25, and today's message comes from, whose singing voice sounds like crushed angels, and whose heart and mind are fully in sync with this revolution.

"We cannot go back to sleep," Rachel says in her message this morning. "Work still needs to be done, and we need to use every last ounce of our heart, our love, our dedication, privilege, and energy in the work against anti-Black racism, police brutality, and the heinously corrupt capitalist system that we live under."

She goes on.

Rachel is a fourth generation Seattleite, a graduate from Cornish, and an ACT Core Company member. She has also appeared in productions at WET, Book-It, and elsewhere. She was supposed to make her Seattle Rep debut in 2020, but obviously that was scrapped.

In her free time, she's obsessed with ASMR, and has a new Instagram account dedicated to it. Even though she doesn't do any ASMR in this morning's message, she does do a little in Gay Misérables, an evening-length show of songs, silliness, and revolution, which streams tomorrow night at 6 pm PST.

Rachel has a regular Instagram here.

Thank you so much for brightening our morning with your voice, Rachel. And thank you especially for your message.

No going back to sleep, anyone.