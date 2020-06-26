A Message to the City from Sara Porkalob

This is an encore performance of Sara singing "On My Own" from Les Misérables. Courtesy of Sara Porkalob

Good morning. It's Friday, June 26, and the start of Pride weekend in Seattle. Happy Pride!

To put a smile on your face as we go into the weekend, and to remind you of the funniest Message to the City yet, today we are re-broadcasting the actor, singer, and writer Sara Porkalob's cover of "On My Own" from Les Misérables from two months ago.

It was this video that inspired Gay Misérables, an all-queer night of musical-theater covers, pop songs, interviews, ASMR, and hilarious insanity that The Stranger is streaming tonight—one night only!

Gay Misérables opens with Porkalob and Nicholas Bernard singing Eponine's other song from Les Mis, the duet "A Little Fall of Rain." But just as with Sara's "On My Own," Nicholas and Sara rewrote the lyrics... to be about defunding the police.

The only way to watch that is to get a ticket and be right on time, because it starts the show.

In honor of the brilliance that started it all, here, once again, is Sara Porkalob singing "On My Own."

As Sara sings, rewriting the lyrics: "And now the night is near, and I can make believe we're all queer..."

The set list of Gay Misérables is a surprise, but musical-theater diehards will be happy to know that it does also include Justin Huertas performing a cover of something from Follies, and Danny Kam performing a cover of something from Rent.

But... that's all we're going to say.

You don't want to miss it. 6 pm PST.

Note: the more you pay for your ticket, the more the performers make, and the bigger a donation The Stranger will be able to make to the Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network and Black and Pink.

Thank you, Sara, for making the world a better place through art.

Support artists, people. They are the ones who are saving our sanity right now.

Happy Friday.