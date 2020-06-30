A Message to the City from Joyce Ramee and Rodger Burnett

Rodger Burnett and Joyce Ramee are both founding members of the Pacific Northwest Ballet orchestra. Courtesy of Joyce and Rodger

Good morning. It's the last day in June. In addition to everything else going on, we've all just recently learned that Putin has been paying for the slaughter of US troops, and Trump has done zero.

On the one hand, it's shocking. On the other hand, why is it not surprising? For that reason, we are tapping out this morning. We are done with the present. We are going back in time. We are going back to the 18th century.

Here to pay a little Mozart are Joyce Ramee and Rodger Burnett, both founding members of the Pacific Northwest Ballet orchestra. They are gifted musicians and local leaders, and they have worked together for almost three decades.

There's a cute fact about them below the video.

The cute fact is that, while Joyce and Rodger have been Pacific Northwest Ballet orchestra colleagues for almost 30 years, it was only nine years ago that they became a couple, and four years after that that they got married. They tied the knot in 2015.

Asked for a comment, Joyce tells The Stranger, "Never say never!!!"

Thank you for injecting some joy—some good news, even if it's old news—into our day, Joyce and Rodger. What an amazing story.

Thank you also for the Mozart performance.

Good luck out there with whatever you're facing today, everyone.