A Message to the City from Tom and Virginia Dziekonski

Tom is a violinist and Virginia is a cellist. Their home is going through some things. Courtesy of Tom and Virginia Dziekonski

Good morning. It's Tuesday, July 7, and today's message comes from two musicians with the Pacific Northwest Ballet orchestra.

Tom Dziekonski is a violinist for the PNB orchestra and a former Seattle Youth Symphony concertmaster. Virginia Dziekonski is assistant principal cellist of the PNB orchestra and has also performed with Seattle Symphony and the Seattle Opera.

They met at the Seattle Youth Symphony, and got married in 1982.

As you will see, they're in the middle of renovating a house. They bought it in 1989. "It was, well, a wreck," Tom tells The Stranger, "so it was a terrific bargain." Watch them give us a tour of their project-in-progress, while performing:

Tom arranged the music they play—"With a Little Bit Of Luck" from My Fair Lady.

"It was always a special song for me," he says. "My dad would whistle it all the time, and then, lo, a My Fair Lady medley was the first time I played Broadway show tunes, in the Junior Symphony (of the Seattle Youth Symphony organization), in about 1967. My parents were refugees from Communist Poland in 1950, after being indentured servants under the Nazi occupation. My dad said, 'The Nazis were bad, but the Soviets were worse.'"

Last month, Tom and Virgina took part in the Juneteenth Solidarity Sing for Black Lives, which involved people of all backgrounds learning and performing "Life Every Voice and Sing."

If you're wondering if that is a Pacific Drug sign/laundry umbrella in their backyard—yes, yes it is. Also don't miss the flamingo fence.

Thank you, Tom and Virginia, for the performance this morning, and for your cheerful spirit, and for that serious backyard inspiration.

Good luck with the house.



