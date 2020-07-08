A Message to the City from Crispin Spaeth

Crispin Spaeth is a choreographer and teacher. Courtesy of Crispin Spaeth

Good morning. It's Wednesday, July 8, and today's message comes from the celebrated choreographer Crispin Spaeth.

Crispin led the Crispin Spaeth Dance Group from 1992 to 2007, which you may remember from commissions and performances at On the Boards, Western Bridge, Velocity Dance Center, and elsewhere. She is also trained in Integrative Alexander Technique and is a certified IAT teacher.

She started using the technique over 20 years ago to support her creative life as a choreographer, and found it can also be helpful to others, not just artists or business people but literally anyone who's a vertebrate.

"I wanted to share something with you that's been super helpful to me, maybe it will be helpful to you," she says in her message, "and that's a little choreography for life..."

Thank you, Crispin, for the intensely relaxing morning message, and for your expertise, and for sharing your many gifts with us.

If you need more of this in your life, you can always explore Crispin's online offerings.

Good luck not scrunching that neck today, everyone.