A Message to the City from Aaron Bagley

Aaron Bagley, on the left, is a painter and illustrator. His kid Baxter, on the right, is also an artist. Courtesy of Aaron Bagley

Good morning. It's Friday, July 10, and today we get to go inside the home ofa prolific and gifted artist. His work has appeared in The Stranger for many years, from the illustration that accompanied Eli Sanders 's Pulitzer Prize-winning feature to half a dozen Stranger covers (scroll down to see them).

Aaron is married to the artist Jessixa Bagley, and they have a kid named Baxter, who is an artist, too. Baxter drew the art for this recording of "Elegy for George Floyd" by Silent Reading Party musician Paul Matthew Moore.

Aaron and Baxter have been making instructional art videos called "Drawn and Quarantined" and releasing them on Instagram to make social distancing more exciting. Here's their instructional video on drawing hands and feet.

Although Aaron was trained as a fine artist at Cornish, he says he has always been a drawer (one who draws, not something you put socks in) at heart.

His humor, his range, and his interest in human detail can be seen in the half-dozen Stranger covers he's graced over the years.

A cover by Aaron from April of 2006. Art direction by Aaron Huffman

See if you can find Charles Mudede smoking a CBD joint. Art direction by Jess Stein

An oil-covered bird published in 2010, during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Art direction by Aaron Huffman

This was November of 2011, back when Gawker still existed. Art direction by Aaron Huffman

Can you find the drone carrying Ivanka Trump by her hair, Donald Trump riding a horse shirtless with Putin, and Mitch McConnell frozen in a block of ice? Art direction by Jess Stein

This cover has legs. February 2010. Art direction by Aaron Huffman

Thank you for lighting up our world with your art lesson, Aaron and Baxter.

Thanks for making it light on the instruction and heavy on the hilariousness.

Good luck with your day today, everyone.

And have a good weekend.