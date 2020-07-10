Good morning. It's Friday, July 10, and today we get to go inside the home of Aaron Bagley, a prolific and gifted artist. His work has appeared in The Stranger for many years, from the illustration that accompanied Eli Sanders's Pulitzer Prize-winning feature to half a dozen Stranger covers (scroll down to see them).
Aaron is married to the artist Jessixa Bagley, and they have a kid named Baxter, who is an artist, too. Baxter drew the art for this recording of "Elegy for George Floyd" by Silent Reading Party musician Paul Matthew Moore.
Aaron and Baxter have been making instructional art videos called "Drawn and Quarantined" and releasing them on Instagram to make social distancing more exciting. Here's their instructional video on drawing hands and feet.
Although Aaron was trained as a fine artist at Cornish, he says he has always been a drawer (one who draws, not something you put socks in) at heart.
His humor, his range, and his interest in human detail can be seen in the half-dozen Stranger covers he's graced over the years.
Thank you for lighting up our world with your art lesson, Aaron and Baxter.
Thanks for making it light on the instruction and heavy on the hilariousness.
Good luck with your day today, everyone.
And have a good weekend.
